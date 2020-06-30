Swat Mosquito Systems Is Preparing For A Killer Mosquito Invasion In Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is officially here and in addition to sweltering Florida heat, an influx of "Killer Mosquitoes" is expected this year. For this reason, Floridians should add mosquito-borne diseases to other health concerns. Diseases spread by the bite of mosquitoes are caused by a virus and the symptoms may range from mild to severe. Florida health officials are warning that humans can contract the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, a rare disease that can be deadly.



It is reassuring to know that Swat Mosquito Systems is highly skilled in getting rid of mosquitos and providing mosquito control services. They provide an active 24/7 perimeter that guards an area by keeping these pests away with a system that is custom-designed for each individual client. SWAT uses a variety of products in its mosquito mist systems including natural botanical products. One of the most widely used is pyrethrum which is biodegradable and derived from natural chrysanthemum flowers. Other products include Zero-Bite, EcoSmart, Rosemary, and PestFix. These are non-toxic and broad spectrum so that in addition to repelling and eliminating mosquitoes, they will naturally and biologically deter many other types of non-beneficial insects.



Swat Mosquito Systems provides FREE quotes (that includes landscape lighting as well.) For more information, contact Swat Mosquito Systems, 11491 Interchange Cir S, Miramar, FL 33025 Phone: 866-900-7928 SwatMosquitoSystems.com



