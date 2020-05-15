SweatNGlow Hot Yoga Aligns with Blue Star Families

On Monday, May 18, SweatNGlow will host Blue Star Families, Wounded Warriors, Caregivers, and their families for a virtual yoga practice consisting of 26 original postures and two breathing exercises. Families will have an opportunity to experience the superb physiological and psychological benefits of practicing yoga, and it is intended to help them feel centered, focused, and obtain balance as they move through these uncertain times.

SweatNGlow, founded by Petra Starke, a hot yoga pioneer and former member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors, is a trusted center of excellence for a hot yoga community made up of more than 5,000 studios and 10 million enthusiasts. SweatNGlow has 22 locations in the US and three overseas. The company provides the technological tools to activate customers, extend studio reach, and standardize studio operations, quality training, digital streaming, and e-commerce. For more information, visit www.sweatnglow.com

Blue Star Families builds communities that support military families by connecting research and data to programs and solutions, including career development tools, local community events for families, and caregiver support. Since its inception in 2009, Blue Star Families has engaged tens of thousands of volunteers and serves more than 1.5 million military family members nationwide. With Blue Star Families, military families can find answers to their challenges anywhere they are. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org .

SweatNGlow Founder Petra Starke stated, "New You, New Decade and the practice of hot yoga offers military families a nexus between employment, health and wellness, and community. We believe there is more to our practices, both on and off the mat, and are honored to have this opportunity to support Blue Star Families' mission, share the benefits of hot yoga, and help grow this industry with military families."

The yoga industry offers many professionally rewarding careers in manufacturing, teaching, retail, small business ownership, and tourism. The physical and mental health benefits of hot yoga support PTSD treatment and are effectively used for medication assisted therapy for types 1 and 2 diabetes, wellbeing for cancer patients, and treatment of opioid use, among many other benefits.

Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet stated, "SweatNGlow is uniquely qualified to support our core mission of helping military families thrive and I look forward to seeing them succeed in this industry over the next decade and beyond. I thank Petra for offering an engaging and rewarding virtual yoga practice to our families on May 18, and look forward to in-person training sessions post COVID-19."

The partnership builds on other successful SweatNGlow partnerships including: The Retired NFL Players Congress, Love Button Global Movement, the Embassy of the Czech Republic, Six Nations of the Grand River, PURE Action, Inc., the International Board of Nutrition and Fitness Coaching, and Congress.

Contact:

Addison Smith

[email protected]

202-277-6678

SOURCE SweatNGlow

Related Links

http://www.sweatnglow.com

