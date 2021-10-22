Sweaty Betty and Halle Berry's Best-Selling Collaboration: The rē•spin Edit is Back with a Fall Drop

Sweaty Betty has been on a mission to empower women through fitness and beyond for over 20 years. The brand found an undeniable synergy with Halle Berry and her brand, rē•spin, the inclusive community and resourceful destination for health and wellness content that she launched in 2020.

"I loved designing my first collection with the Sweaty Betty team and my Style Director at rē•spin Lindsey Flores and I'm so excited to be launching a second drop," says Halle Berry. "I'm so proud of this collection - it's my ideal fall wardrobe. It's effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly."

Pieces from the first collaboration in May sold out within 24 hours. This follow up naturally builds on the high-performance, technical wardrobe for active women with sophisticated, seasonal pieces in relaxed fits and natural fabrics. The brand's bum-sculpting Power Leggings, so popular a pair is sold every 60 seconds, feature in a reflective HBSB print, playing on Sweaty Betty and Halle Berry's initials and named "Jinx" after Halle's character in Die Another Day. This collection also debuts Sweaty Betty's newest franchise, Super Soft - an innovative fabric range ideal for multi-sport workouts that is not only sweat-wicking, bum sculpting, and high compression, but with a soft touch, a super flattering fit and leg-lengthening seamlines. This collection showcases the best of Sweaty Betty's lounge and layering pieces; waffle bodysuits and hoodies are paired with relaxed joggers, statement coats made from recycled down come in relaxed, ready-to-layer fits, and voluminous, soft wool scarves and luxe cashmere socks offer stylish finishing touches to complete the look.

Adds Halle, "I've been a longtime fan of Sweaty Betty's Power Leggings and wore them to train for my new movie and directorial debut, Bruised. I train five times a week and like to mix up my workout wardrobe, so I'm honored to launch Sweaty Betty's new Super Soft range in my collection. We named it after Athena, the goddess of war, as that's how they will make you feel - like a warrior. I can't wait to send everyone I know the beautiful accessories - cashmere socks, soft beanies, and oversized scarves - this Holiday season."

"Expanding on our first sold out collab with Halle has been the dream," remarks Jemma Cassidy, Sweaty Betty's Chief Product Officer. "We're constantly pushing ourselves to test the boundaries of activewear innovation and I'm thrilled we're partnering with her to launch our new Super Soft franchise in this collection. We've sourced the best technical fabric in the world, fitted the pieces in-house and strategically placed seams to give a leg-lengthening effect and sculpt the body. Working together for a second time has really allowed us to explore Halle's vision; building on the lounge and layering pieces she wears and loves in addition to technical activewear, to complete a full wardrobe for active women that reflects her strength and rebellious spirit."

The limited edition collection is available in sizes XXS to XXL, with prices ranging from $14-$348.

Inspired by Halle's love of nature and the tension between strength and softness seen in the collection, Halle fronts the campaign shot in the iconic Topanga Valley by frequent collaborators photographer Cliff Watts, stylist Lindsay Flores, and videographer Mark Roe. The collection will be available from October 22nd on sweatybetty.com and through select retail partners worldwide. For more information, please visit sweatybetty.com.

To download assets:

Campaign images: here

Cut-out images: here

Video: here

ABOUT SWEATY BETTY

Leading global activewear and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty has been on a mission to empower women through fitness and beyond since 1998. The brand's loyal, fast-growing and global community of active women has female empowerment and inclusivity at its core. Famous for bum-sculpting leggings and innovative prints, Sweaty Betty combines fitness and style with technical, high-performance fabrics and responsibly sourced materials. Based in London, the design team create multi-sport, beautiful and technical clothes that flatter a woman's body, giving her the confidence to take on the world.

In addition to its website which services customers globally, Sweaty Betty has shops in the UK and Asia, in addition to being in Selfridges, Harrods and shop-in-shops in over 99 Nordstrom stores across North America. The brand's products can also be found at leading retailers all over the world.

For more information, please visit www.sweatybetty.com. Sweaty Betty is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW).

About rē•spin

rē•spin is a health and wellness platform created to engage through learning and exploration around its core pillars: connect, nourish, strengthen, awaken, give, and eternal. Founded by Halle Berry, rē•spin aims to shift the way readers view their health and wellness journey. It does so by providing an inclusive community, content and products for an accessible, multi-dimensional model of health and wellness through the conventional lens with a modern-day rē•spin. For more information, visit www.re-spin.com.

SOURCE SWEATY BETTY USA INC.

Related Links

https://www.sweatybetty.com/

