Sweden - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden's telecom sector revenue showing continued growth

Sweden's telecom market includes mature mobile and broadband sectors which have consistently been among the first in Europe to deploy advanced technologies.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5156189







The country retains one of the best developed LTE infrastructures in the region and is poised to be among the first in the world to deliver services based on the 5G standard. It also has one of the highest fibre broadband penetration rates in Europe and is targeting a 1Gb/s broadband service to 98% of the population by 2025. The methodology to achieve this rests on proven regulatory measures supported by public funds, as well as on the auction of additional spectrum.



DSL still dominates broadband access, though the number of subscribers is falling as customers migrate to fibre networks. Some resilience in the DSL sector is shown by operators investing in VDSL upgrades, though this is a short-term measure on the path to FttP. There is also competition from HFC infrastructure, with the main cableco Com Hem offering data rates at up to 1Gb/s on its fibre network. It is also investing in services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard. In September 2018 the competition authorities approved the acquisition of Com Hem by Tele2, a move which will provide a strong multi-sector competitor to Telia.



Considerable investment in mobile networks has also made mobile broadband a fast-growing sector, with LTE-based services available in most rural areas not covered by fixed-line infrastructure, and with 5G expected to be integral to the overall broadband platform in coming years. Trials of 5G among MNOs are ongoing, though real developments are expected in 2019 after the regulator makes available spectrum in the 3.4GHz to 3.6GHz range, which was auctioned in October 2018. Services at launch will be among the first offered globally.

This report assesses key aspects of the Swedish telecom market, providing data on fixed network services and profiling the main players. It also reviews the key regulatory issues, including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, carrier preselection and NGN open access. The report also examines the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, including analyses of market dynamics and the key providers. In addition the report assesses the mobile market, providing data on network operators and their strategies in a highly competitive environment as well as details on key regulatory issues, licence conditions, spectrum auctions and developments in technologies including LTE and 5G.



Key developments:

Telia Company acquires TDC Norway and Get;

Telecom sector revenue continued showing growth in 2017;

Tele2 and Com Hem merger approved;

Government promotes new broadband strategy to 2025;

Telia completes G.fast field trials to deliver 1Gb/s services;

Com Hem launches a 1.2Gb/s fibre service;

Telia commits to SEK5 billion investment to connect up to one million households with FttP;

Hi3G contracts Ericsson to upgrade network and prepare for 5G, secures remaining block of spectrum in the 1800MHz band;

Regulator calls for underused 3.4-3.8GHz licenses to be redistributed for 5G in 2019;

Tele2 and Telia to phase out 3G services by 2025;

Hi3G and Telia using NB-IoT networks for smart metering programs;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:

Telia Company, Tele2, Hi3G Sweden, Telenor Sweden, Net 1, Com Hem, PiteEnergi, BAS



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5156189



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

