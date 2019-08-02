Sweden Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024 - VRLA UPS Systems Still Dominate the Sweden Data Center Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sweden Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sweden data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018 - 2024

The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter construction market in Sweden and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019 - 2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the Sweden data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter construction market.

Equinix, Interxion, Hydro66, ArticSites, Multigrid, and Bahnhof are the prominent investors/vendors in the Sweden data center market.

The procurement of renewable energy, government initiatives to build smart cities, which will increase the deployment of edge computing, and the growth in digital economy initiatives and industrial tech spend are expected to drive the datacenter investment in Sweden. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Sweden data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.

The SaaS adoption is growing strongly among SMEs, and cloud computing is enabling big data technology in Sweden. The implementation of GDPR will act as a driver for data center investment and regional cloud network development in Sweden. Strong demand for both retail and wholesale colocation is growing in the market. Multiple cloud service providers are expanding their presence through wholesale colocation service providers.

Further, over 65% of Swedish organizations invest in digitization. The digitization trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, especially in the public sector. The demand is mostly driven by the adoption of new delivery models such as cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The growing adoption of smartphones and tablets within enterprises is becoming increasingly important for public sectors, e-commerce markets, and banking retail and telecom sectors.

Government initiatives to build smart cities will increase the deployment of edge computing in cities in Sweden .

. Electricity prices in Sweden are low. Also, the energy taxes are 34% lower in north Sweden than Southern Sweden .

are low. Also, the energy taxes are 34% lower in north than . VRLA UPS systems still dominate the Sweden data center market with an adoption rate of more than 90%.

data center market with an adoption rate of more than 90%. The adoption of efficient generator systems is expected to increase in Sweden due to growing concerns over carbon emission.

due to growing concerns over carbon emission. N+1 redundancy is the most commonly adopted redundancy among generator systems in data centers in Sweden .

. Metered/switched PDUs are likely to dominate the Sweden data center market as data centers are targeted to work at a PUE of less than 1.20.



