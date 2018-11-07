Sweden Telemedicine Market Report 2018 Featuring KRY, My Doctor, Doktor.se, Doktor24, DocOnNet, Telemedicine Clinic, Philips, Polycom, Ortivus & Polycom

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report focuses on telemedicine services market by Clinical application (Tele Consultation, Tele radiology, Tele Assistance, Tele Pathology, Tele Psychology and Others), by service platform (Tele Hospitals and Clinics, Tele Home and M-Health).

The report also covers the overall competitive landscape of major Telemedicine companies including (KRY, My Doctor, Doktor.se, Telemedicine Clinic, Ortivus and other); government role and regulations, value chain analysis, growth drivers, trends and developments.

Sweden Telemedicine Market Size and Overview

In terms of revenue, the Telemedicine market within Sweden has registered a steady growth trajectory witnessing a positive CAGR in last five years (2012-2017).

Growth was majorly due to entry of new players, increase in the elderly population and acute shortage of nursing and hospital beds in Swedish hospitals. In terms of value, Sweden Telemedicine market size has increased by more than 80% in terms of revenue from 2012 to 2017.



Moreover, owing to the increased awareness regarding telemedicine services, increased product innovation in the market, expanding services portfolios of major players and aggressive marketing & sales strategies have helped the market to grow and expand during the review period.



Sweden Telemedicine Market Segmentation



Technology and Services: Services have continued to dominate the revenue share of telemedicine market since 2012. However, the share of services has been declining relative to technology. Services accumulated more than double the share of technology in 2017.



By Services: It was witnessed that in the market segment by service platform, Tele-Hospitals and Clinics have dominated the market size since 2012; however its share in the revenue has fallen relative to Tele-Home and M-Health in 2017.

By Clinical applications, Tele Consultation and Tele Radiology have acquired equal share in 2017, however, Tele radiology has dominated the market since 2012. The share of tele assistance has increased from 2012-2017 but at a very slow pace.



Tele Pathology and Tele Psychology constitutes the lowest share in the market. Other clinical applications such telepsychology, teleneurology, telemonitoring have contributed the remaining share.



By Technology: Amongst telemedicine technology, telemedicine market has been dominated by revenue generated through software by almost more than double. Major services are extended through cloud based delivery model.



Comparative Landscape in Sweden Telemedicine Market

In Sweden, there are 10-12 Telemedicine centers. The market has largely been fragmented due to the fact that all major telemedicine centers provide varied type of services. However, there is no major center dominating the market share in the country.



Major players include KRY, My Doctor, Doktor.se, Doktor24, DocOnNet and Telemedicine Clinic. Philips Healthcare, Polycom and Ortivus. Ortivus, Polycom and Philips Healthcare are the major ICT and Hardware providers in the Telemedicine Market in Sweden.



Sweden Telemedicine Market Future Outlook and Projections

Sweden Telemedicine Market has been anticipated to showcase a sound growth at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

The growth during this period is expected to be supported by growing elderly population, increasing shortage of nursing staff and hospital beds, increasing number of smartphone users, increasing number of general practitioners and expansion in the number of clinical applications of telemedicine services in Sweden.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Size and Potential

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Future Analysis and Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Approach Market Sizing

Variables Dependent and Independent

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Regression Matrix

Final Conclusion

3. Sweden Telemedicine Market Overview and Genesis, 2012-2017



4. Sweden Telemedicine Market Value Chain Analysis

Value chain in Nutshell

5. Issues and Challenges in Sweden telemedicine Market

Stringent Government regulations

Privacy Protection

Low Adoption

Heavy Investment Required for Constant Technological Upgradation

Lack of PHYSICAL Telemedicine centers/Facilities

6. Major Trends and Developments In Sweden Telemedicine Market

6.1. Increase in the Number of Smartphone Users in Sweden

6.2. Increase in Geriatric Population

6.3. Increase in the number of General Practitioners in Sweden

6.4. Increase in Home Delivery of Medicines to Customers



7. Sweden Telemedicine Market Size, 2012-2017



8. Sweden Telemedicine Market Segmentation

8.1. By Service and Technology, 2012-2017

8.1.1. Segmentation of Service by type of service provider (Tele-hospitals & M-Health and Tele-Home & M-Health)

8.1.2. Segmentation of Technology by type of Technology (Software and Hardware), 2012-2017

8.2. By Clinical Applications (Tele Consultation, Tele radiology, Tele pathology, Tele assistance and Others), 2012-2017

8.3. By Delivery Mode (Cloud Based, 2017)



9. Sweden Telemedicine Market Government Regulations& Initiatives

9.1. Government regulations: rules and regulations that apply to Health and medical care providers in Sweden

9.2. Government initiatives:

Tax Funded Healthcare

Decentralised Healthcare

Government Projects

10. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Sweden Telemedicine Market

10.1. Competitive Analysis of Major Players (KRY, Telemedicine Clinic, Doktor.se and My Doktor)

10.2. Competition Scenario Including (Competition Stage, Company Position and Parameters of Competition)

10.3. Strength and Weaknesses of major players in Sweden (KRY, Telemedicine Clinic, Doktor.se, My Doctor and Ortivus)



11. Company Profiling of Major Players in Sweden Tele medicine Market

11.1. KRY

11.2. Telemedicine Clinic

11.3. Ortivus

11.4. My Doctor

11.5. Doktor.se

11.6. Others (Polycom, Philips Healthcare, Doktor24 and DocOnNet)

11.6.1. Polycom

11.6.1. Philips Healthcare

11.6.2. Doktor24

11.6.3. DocOnNet



12. Analyst Recommendations



13. Sweden Telemedicine Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2022E

Future Opportunities

13.1. Sweden Telemedicine Market Segment Future, 2017-2022E:

13.1.1. By Service and Technology

13.1.2. By Service Platform (Tele-Home, M-Health and Tele-Hospitals)

13.1.3. By Type Of Clinical Application (Tele consultation, Tele radiology, Tele Assistance, Tele Pathology, Tele Psychology and Others)



14. Macroeconomics Indicators in Sweden Telemedicine Market

14.1. Per Capital Health Expenditure 2012-2022

14.2. Number of Migration of Domestically Trained Doctors, 2012-2022

14.3. Government or Social Health Insurance Coverage, 2012-2022

14.4. Number of General Practitioners in Sweden, 2012-2022



