Swedish Defense Industry Report 2018:Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 Featuring Akers Krutbruk, BAE, Dynasafe, Logica and Niscayah, Nammo, Saab & Scanjack

The "Future of the Swedish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Future of the Swedish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Security threats from Russia and the deployment of troops in overseas peacekeeping missions, the Swedish government is expected to concentrate on procuring advanced land defense systems, communication systems, and sophisticated air defense equipment. Sweden's homeland security (HLS) expenditure is projected to increase in the coming years, driven by investments to counter the rise of organized crime within the nation, and threats from global terrorist organizations such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda.



Sweden, the fifth-largest country in Europe with respect to land area, is expected to invest US$34.7 billion cumulatively in strengthening its armed forces over the forecast period. Despite a considerable increase in the country's total defense budget, military expenditure as a percentage of GDP is predicted to maintain an average of 1.01% during the forecast period.



The arms procurement over the forecast period, with an increased focus on aircraft, anti-submarine warfare equipment, and submarines, is to be the driving factor in increasing the capital expenditure. Furthermore, the MoD is expected to invest in multirole aircraft, artillery systems, covertte modernization, engineering support vehicles, mine sweeper vessels, transport aircraft, training aircraft, anti-ship missiles, maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare assets among others. The average allocation for capital expenditure is expected to be 36.5% over the forecast period.



Scope

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine and Strategy

3.1.3. Military Fleet Size

3.1.4. Procurement Programs

3.1.5. Social, Political and Economic Environment and Support for Defense Projects

3.1.6. Political and Strategic Alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size, Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Swedish defense expenditure expected to register a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period

3.2.2. Modernization initiatives, peacekeeping missions, and perceived threats from Russia are expected to fuel Swedish defense expenditure

3.2.3. Defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is expected to decline marginally during the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Capital expenditure allocation is expected to increase during the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.40% over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per-capita expenditure is expected to increase during the forecast period

3.3.4. Others segment accounts for a majority of the defense budget with an average share of 37.3% over forecast period

3.3.5. Others segment to account for the largest share of Swedish defense budget

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Swedish police budget is expected to increase during the forecast period

3.4.2. Homeland security expenditure will be driven by Sweden's efforts to counter organized crime

3.4.3. Threat from international terrorist organizations

3.4.4. Sweden is faced with Moderate risk of terrorism

3.4.5. Sweden faces moderate threat from terrorist organizations

3.4.6. Sweden has a terrorism index score of 3.8

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Swedish defense expenditure is expected to remain modest during the forecast period

3.5.2. The country's defense budget is moderate compared to other leading spenders

3.5.3. Sweden allocates a lower share of GDP to defense compared to countries with significant global defense expenditure

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Drivers

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Sectors by Value (US$ Million) - Projections over 2018-2023

3.6.2. Land-Based C4ISR

3.6.3. Fighters and Multi-role aircraft

3.6.4. Cyber Security

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports registered a decline during 2013-2017

4.1.2. Sweden aims to diversify arms imports

4.1.3. Aircraft accounted for the majority of defense imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Sweden emerged as the 14th largest global arms exporter during 2013-2017

4.2.2. Swedish defense exports tend to be inclined towards Asian and Middle-Eastern countries

4.2.3. Swedish forays into non-European defense markets

4.2.4. Aircraft account for the majority of Swedish defense exports

5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Bargaining power of supplier: low

5.1.2. Bargaining power of buyer: high

5.1.3. Barrier to entry: medium

5.1.4. Intensity of rivalry: high

5.1.5. Threat of Substitution: high

6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. Swedish offset policy facilitates defense partnerships with different countries

6.1.2. Swedish defense industry is open to foreign direct investment

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budgeting Process

6.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

6.2.3. Acquisition of a domestic defense company is preferred entry route

6.2.4. Foreign OEMs gain industry access through joint research and development programs

6.2.5. Foreign investors enter the market through direct sales

6.3. Key Challenges

6.3.1. Cancellation of projects due to low defense budget deters investors from entering the market

6.3.2. The absence of multipliers in the offset policy discourages foreign suppliers

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance

8.1.1. GDP Per Capita

8.1.2. GDP, Current Prices (US$ Billions)

8.1.3. Exports of goods and services, current prices (LCU billions)

8.1.4. Imports of goods and services, current prices (US$ billions)

8.1.5. Gross National Disposable Income

8.1.6. Local Currency Unit per US$ (period average)

8.1.7. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies (US$ Billions)

8.1.8. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies (% of GDP)

8.1.9. Government Cash Surplus/Deficit as % of GDP (LCU)

8.1.10. Goods Exports as % of GDP

8.1.11. Goods Imports as % of GDP

8.1.12. Services Imports as % of GDP

8.1.13. Services Exports as % of GDP

8.1.14. Foreign Direct Investment, net (BoP, current US$ Billions)

8.1.15. Net Foreign Direct Investment as % of GDP

8.1.16. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output (LCU Billion)



Companies Mentioned



Akers Krutbruk

BAE Systems AB

Dynasafe AB

Logica and Niscayah

Nammo Group

Saab

Scanjack AB

