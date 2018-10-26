Swedish Match Comments on ECJ Judgement

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) published its judgment concerning the prohibition to sell Swedish snus to other European Union Member States. The court rules that Swedish snus will continue to be excluded from the EU's internal market.

In its judgement the court states that EU legislature has broad discretion within the area at issue and that this implies that judicial review is limited. These limitations apply both to measures decided by the EU legislature and to the basic facts on which these measures have been based. Based on such limited review the court does not find that the ban on snus is manifestly inappropriate.

The judgment of the ECJ cannot be appealed which leaves a future removal of the ban essentially a political issue.

