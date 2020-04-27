Swedish Match: Interim Report January - March 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Record quarter from product segments, driven by US businesses

In local currencies, sales from product segments increased by 21 percent for the first quarter. Reported sales increased by 24 percent to 4,029 MSEK (3,258).

In local currencies, operating profit from product segments 1) increased by 30 percent for the first quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 34 percent to 1,652 MSEK (1,233).

Operating profit amounted to 1,594 MSEK (1,190) for the first quarter.

Profit after tax amounted to 1,161 MSEK (880) for the first quarter.

Earnings per share increased by 38 percent to 7.14 SEK (5.17) for the first quarter.

Net effect on revenue and results from COVID-19 impacts were positive in the first quarter but are expected to become negative in the second quarter. Guidance for Q2 2020 is provided on page 12 in this report.

ZYN is now available in approximately 80,000 stores in the US, and average sales per store continued to increase sequentially.

For the full report: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference

A telephone conference will be held today, Monday, April 27 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Thomas Hayes, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on April 27, 2020.

CONTACT:

Lars Dahlgren

President and Chief Executive Officer

Office: +46-8-658-0441

Thomas Hayes

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Office: +46-8-658-0108



Emmett Harrison

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Office: +46-70-938-0173

Richard Flaherty

President US Division, US Investor Relations contact

Office: +1-804-787-5130

The following files are available for download:

