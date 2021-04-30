Swedish Match: Interim Report January - March 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Impressive Q1 performance across all product segments

Double-digit sales and operating profit growth across all product segments in local currencies.

For the Smokefree product segment, continued momentum for ZYN drove strong US performance and in Scandinavia good underlying development was further enhanced by timing effects on shipments and COVID-19 related channel mix effects.

For Cigars, record volumes, sales and operating profit on the back of strong category growth and improved price mix.

No major operational COVID-19 related disruptions and COVID-19 related effects in aggregate are estimated to have elevated the reported financial performance.

In local currencies, sales increased by 23 percent for the first quarter. Reported sales increased by 11 percent to 4,455 MSEK (4,029).

In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 40 percent for the first quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 26 percent to 2,092 MSEK (1,659).

Operating profit, which includes a settlement income of 300 MSEK related to a previously ongoing arbitration concerning nicotine pouches, amounted to 2,354 MSEK (1,601) for the first quarter.

Profit after tax amounted to 1,780 MSEK (1,168) for the first quarter.

Earnings per share increased by 57 percent to 11.25 SEK (7.18) for the first quarter. Adjusted earnings per share2) increased by 36 percent to 9.74 SEK (7.18) for the first quarter.

1) Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.

2) Excludes larger one-time items net of tax.

Swedish Match telephone conference

A telephone conference will be held today, Friday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Anders Larsson, and Emmett Harrison.

