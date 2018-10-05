Swedish Match: Interim Report January - September 2018

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights from the third quarter

In local currencies, sales increased by 10 percent for the third quarter. Reported sales increased by 16 percent to 3,388 MSEK (2,915).

In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 13 percent for the third quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 19 percent to 1,317 MSEK (1,104).

Operating profit amounted to 1,305 MSEK (1,088) for the third quarter.

Profit after tax amounted to 959 MSEK (753) for the third quarter.

Earnings per share increased by 32 percent to 5.55 SEK (4.22) for the third quarter.

1) Operating profit for Swedish Match product segments, which excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.

For the full report: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference

A telephone conference will be held today, Friday, October 26 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Thomas Hayes, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference:

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on October 26, 2018.

