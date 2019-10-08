Swedish Police sign framework agreement with INVISIO

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The previously communicated award decisions by the Swedish Police have now been formalized in two framework agreements for communication equipment with active hearing protection. The agreements contain no guarantees for volumes, but INVISIO estimates that it includes thousands of police officers and the potential value of the agreements, over their lifetimes, to be between SEK 50 and SEK 75 million.

The two framework agreements signed are for communication equipment with active hearing protection, and are valid for two years, with an option for the Police to extend by a further two years. INVISIO estimates that the potential value of the two agreements, over their two-year lifetime, amounts to SEK 50-75 million. The framework agreements do not guarantee any volumes, and the call-offs will be as needed.

The agreements with the Swedish Police refer to the Police Authority, Police training (Police Academies), Swedish Security Service and the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

The agreements with the Swedish Police are important references for INVISIO in relation to the ongoing modernization of communication equipment that is taking place globally in the police and security sector. INVISIO's system is well in line with these initiatives, through ensuring good hearing protection while enabling the user to communicate with retained situational awareness in extreme environments.

"We are very proud of this opportunity to offer thousands of Swedish police officers INVISIO's world-leading communication system with active hearing protection, which can improve their ability to communicate with retained situational awareness in noisy environments", says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, President and CEO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: + 45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication,

INVISIO Communications

Mobile: + 45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the President/CEO, on October 8, 2019, at 08:30 CEST.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via a global network of partners, as well as via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

