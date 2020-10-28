Sweet and Simple! New Honest Earth™ Mashed Sweet Potatoes by Idahoan® Offer a Fall Favorite in Just 60 Seconds

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How sweet it is to enjoy one of America's classic comfort foods in just 60 seconds thanks to Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes, brought to you by Idahoan Foods. This fall, Idahoan Foods' new microwavable offering will bring a sweet experience to families across the country, saving precious prep, cook and cleanup time with the launch of the first sweet potato product of its kind.

This fall, Idahoan Foods is launching the first sweet potato product of its kind. Tweet this Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes are a good source of vitamin A and rich in fiber, antioxidants and minerals, including potassium and iron. Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes are ready to serve in just 60 seconds alongside your favorite entrées or as an ingredient in both sweet and savory recipes, including:

Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans and Toasted Marshmallows : This Thanksgiving staple just became weeknight dinner friendly thanks to a shortcut that doesn't sacrifice any of the quality

This Thanksgiving staple just became weeknight dinner friendly thanks to a shortcut that doesn't sacrifice any of the quality Sweet Potato Soup : Sweet potatoes make for the perfect flavor packed base in this delicious, creamy soup

Sweet potatoes make for the perfect flavor packed base in this delicious, creamy soup Sweet Potato Waffles with Cream and Berry Compote: Say good morning to this creative sweet potato transformation

"Families across the country have come to rely on Idahoan for high-quality potato products that make mealtime easier," said Drew Facer, President and CEO, Idahoan Foods. "We are extremely excited to bring those same promises of quality and convenience to kitchens everywhere with sweet potatoes under our Honest Earth brand."

Find Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes today at Shop.Idahoan.com, as well as in BJ's Wholesale locations across the nation and select Costco Wholesale locations across the West. For more information, including additional recipes and nutritional information, please visit Idahoan.com/sweet and follow Idahoan Foods on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Idahoan Foods, LLC.

Combining a full-service network of professionals from field to fork, Idahoan® is a leading manufacturer of value-added products. Its potato processing plants and nationally recognized retail, foodservice and warehouse club brands of products along with its close relationship with its growers, allow Idahoan Foods to deliver superior quality and value to its customers. For more information visit www.idahoan.com. Follow Idahoan Foods on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact

Casey Carty

[email protected]

212.679.6600

SOURCE Idahoan Foods