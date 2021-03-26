Sweet Baby Ray's Expands Popular "Ray's No Sugar Added" Line with Two New Sauces

Ray's No Sugar Added sauces appeal to those seeking choices that fully deliver on flavor while fitting their lifestyle and dietary preferences for no added sugar. The new flavors join the existing Ray's No Sugar Added lineup that includes Original and Hickory.

Ray's No Sugar Added Sweet & Spicy BBQ blends the perfect balance of sweet smokiness with a lip-tingling touch of heat. One serving has 15 calories and contains 1 gram of sugar.

Ray's Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce is a smooth, sweet complement to hot dogs, chicken tenders and tasty air fryer creations. One serving has 130 calories and zero grams of sugar.

"The response to Ray's No Sugar Added sauces has been outstanding. We focused first on making sure that our sauces would taste great – no synthetic flavors or runny texture allowed – then ensured that everyone around the table, whether watching sugar intake, following a KETO-friendly eating plan or looking for plant-based and gluten-free options, could enjoy them," said Tom Murphy, Vice President, Brand Marketing for Sweet Baby Ray's.

Ray's No Sugar Added Barbecue Sauces are sweetened with Allulose, a low-calorie sweetener naturally found in small quantities in foods like raisins, figs and maple syrup, and is shown to have no impact on blood glucose or insulin levels. Ray's No Sugar Added Barbecue Sauces are also all gluten-free.

About Sweet Baby Ray's

Founded in Chicago, Illinois, Sweet Baby Ray's celebrated its 35th year in 2020. Family-owned and dedicated to exceptional flavor and quality, Sweet Baby Ray's has taken the US barbecue grocery and food service segments by storm, ascending to the #1 market share position in 2010 and never looking back. Now featuring a well-developed lineup of gourmet sauces including Marinades, Wing Sauces, Hot Sauce and Dipping Sauces, Sweet Baby Ray's is available nationwide and in select overseas markets. For more information, visit www.sweetbabyrays.com or www.sbrfoodservice.com.

