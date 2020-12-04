Sweet Dirt Announces Grand Opening of Sweet Dirt Waterville, Kennebec County's First Adult Use Cannabis Store

WATERVILLE, Maine, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced that a date has been set for the grand opening of its Adult Use Cannabis store in Waterville, Maine. The Waterville location, which will open its doors at 10am ET, Wednesday, December 9th, is among the first in the state to open for recreational cannabis purchases, and the first in Kennebec County.

In July 2020, Waterville town council voted, unanimously, to authorize Sweet Dirt's adult use store, located just off of I-95 at 475 Kennedy Memorial Drive. The recently renovated 3,100 square foot building features contemporary fabrication and finishes and state-of-the-art systems and security.

Sweet Dirt's Waterville location, the first of the company's four adult use cannabis stores in Central and Southern Maine, will showcase a thoughtfully curated product mix including dried flower, concentrates, edibles, and ancillary products from Maine-licensed cultivation and manufacturing companies and Maine-based artisans. Sweet Dirt also offers its own organically-grown cannabis. The company's focus on the creation of its proprietary soils and organic growing practices have earned it the MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association) 'Certified Clean Cannabis' designation achieved by fewer than 1% of all licensed cannabis growers in Maine.

Combining top-shelf artisanal cannabis, knowledgeable and friendly budtenders, and a beautiful and inviting store, the Sweet Dirt Waterville dispensary offers the ultimate cannabis shopping experience.

"Sweet Dirt is thrilled to be opening in Waterville, a city with a growing arts and culture scene and a strong appreciation for Maine-grown and Maine-made products" says Jessica Oliver, Senior Vice President of Cannabis Operations for Sweet Dirt. "We think residents of and visitors to Central Maine will appreciate the warm aesthetic and unparalleled convenience of our Waterville location along with our robust menu of more than a dozen strains plus edibles and concentrates."

"We look forward to establishing Sweet Dirt as part of the Waterville business community and to bringing jobs to the city, region and state," says Jim Henry, Chief Executive Officer. "Medical cannabis has long been a strong contributor to revenue in Maine. Legalized, adult use cannabis sales, along with a thriving, local medical cannabis market, will be an economic engine the State desperately needs at this time."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted jointly by the Kennebec Valley and Mid-Maine Chambers of Commerce, will take place at 10am on Monday, December 7th, and the store will open its doors to the public Wednesday, December 9th at 10am ET.

The Sweet Dirt Waterville store will be open daily and will offer in-person shopping for adults 21 and older. Menus can be found on the Sweet Dirt website at www.sweetdirt.com.

About Sweet Dirt

Sweet Dirt is a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company offering premium cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's focus on the creation of its proprietary soils and organic growing practices have earned it the MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) 'Certified Clean Cannabis' designation achieved by fewer than 1% of all licensed cannabis growers in Maine.

