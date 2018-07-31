Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This: Swanson Health & Sleep6 Announce "Relax & Restore Giveaway"

Swanson Health, a leader in vitamins, supplements and wellness solutions for nearly five decades, and Sleep6, an innovative Chicago-based online mattress retailer, have teamed up to bring back R&R this fall. The two innovative companies are a natural match with a focus on offering exceptional products at an affordable price point to help people live (and sleep) well.

The Relax & Restore Giveaway will award five lucky winners a premium prize package valued at over $1,000. The prize package includes a Sleep6 original 10-inch mattress (choice of a queen or king) and a one-year supply of Swanson's Mellow Mag, which harnesses the natural power of magnesium to promote relaxation and defend against stress.

"Let's face it, life can be stressful. At the end of the day, it can be hard to relax and even harder to get the sleep you need," said Lindsey Bristol, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist at Swanson Health. "Not only does lack of sleep make us cranky and craving more coffee, it can take a toll on our health."

Mellow Mag was created for the estimated 77 percent of people who regularly experience physical symptoms caused by stress, according to a study by the American Institute of Stress. Magnesium is nature's most effective calming nutrient for mind and body, supporting heart and digestive health and helping your body absorb calcium to promote strong bones. Mellow Mag packs 330 mg of highly absorbable, easy-mixing magnesium – a stronger serving than other magnesium drinks – and is available in two refreshing and delicious flavors: raspberry lemonade and orange (more flavors coming soon).

RELAX & RESTORE GIVEAWAY DETAILS:

Giveaway runs through October 5, 2018 at midnight CT

at Five winners will receive a Sleep6 original 10-inch mattress of their choice in a queen or king size, as well as a one-year supply of Mellow Mag (four 19-ounce tubs)

Enter the giveaway here with a valid email address and birthday to confirm age eligibility (must be 18+ years old)

Earn extra entries by sharing the giveaway on social channels and referring friends via the giveaway widget

About Swanson Health

Swanson Health started in 1969 in Fargo, ND with a mission to offer pure and potent health products at a great value. Nearly 50 years later, Swanson Health continues to innovate award-winning, science-backed vitamins, supplements, and health products, delivering wellness solutions that help people live simply healthier together. Learn more and shop exclusively online at swanson.com. Watch for new product launches from Swanson and follow them for expert advice and tips on social media at @SwansonHealth.

About Sleep6™

Launched in 2016, Sleep6™ is a Chicago-based online mattress retailer offering a best-in-class memory foam mattress. The devoted and professional team of Sleep6™ has more than 25 years of experience in the mattress industry and is able to offer customers free delivery, a 100-night risk-free trial and a 10-year warranty. Sleep6™ offers "one perfect mattress" designed to provide ultimate comfort and pressure relief with its proprietary ResponseGel® technology. The 10-inch mattress boasts three layers of premium memory foam that adjusts to the contours of each individual's body. For more information, visit Sleep6.com. Learn more about the product at www.Sleep6.com.

SOURCE Swanson Health

Related Links

http://www.swanson.com

