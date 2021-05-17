Sweet Earth Completes Development of Proprietary CBD Cigarette

Turkish Blend was developed to have the following key characteristics:

Unlike other hemp cigarettes that maintain cannabidiol scented smoke, Turkish Blend has a mild scent similar to tobacco or cigars .

. The cigarettes are pre-rolled and sold in packs of twenty.

Turkish Blend contains more that 10% CBD.

Turkish Blend will retail for $12.99 per package.

per package. Completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives

Studies published by Harvard Medical Journal1, Healthline2 and Medical News Today3 point that CBD could have benefits for the following:



Chronic pain and arthritis

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-Anxiety and Depression Acne

Potential heart benefits[4]

Treatment for epilepsy seizures

In addition to the potential benefits from CBD listed above, Sweet Earth and Pure Products developed Turkish Blend with a distinctive milder scent that is more likened to tobacco, helping those hoping to quit smoking tobacco, which is known to be filled with harmful chemicals and highly addictive nicotine.

Lab testing conducted at Green Scientific Labs (ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation #103104) confirmed 10.237% CDB with extremely minimal THC 0.062%.















1 Source: Harvard Medical Journal: published August 24, 2018 2 Source: Healthline: 7 Benefits and Uses of CDB 3 Source: Medical News Today published June 2018 (Everything you need to know about CBD oil) 4 Source: https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/cbd-oil-benefits

CBD Hemp falls under the US Farm Bill and Legal in the United States of America

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com.

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD that cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Espig"

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation