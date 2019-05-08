Sweet Flower Celebrates Mother's Day in LA with Only the Sweetest Flowers for Mom!

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Flower, LA's premier high-end cannabis boutique, is celebrating Mother's Day and moms everywhere by offering custom curated gift sets at their new Melrose Avenue location together with a special hand-crafted bouquet with purchase.

On Saturday, May 11, Sweet Flower will partner with talented flower designers Hand & Rose , LA's favorite mobile florist studio created by artists Awol Erizku & Sarah Lineberger, to offer customers a free bouquet of flowers for mom with a purchase of any gift from the store between 10am - 6pm.