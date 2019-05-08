Sweet Flower Celebrates Mother's Day in LA with Only the Sweetest Flowers for Mom!
May 08, 2019, 13:55 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Flower, LA's premier high-end cannabis boutique, is celebrating Mother's Day and moms everywhere by offering custom curated gift sets at their new Melrose Avenue location together with a special hand-crafted bouquet with purchase.
On Saturday, May 11, Sweet Flower will partner with talented flower designers Hand & Rose, LA's favorite mobile florist studio created by artists Awol Erizku & Sarah Lineberger, to offer customers a free bouquet of flowers for mom with a purchase of any gift from the store between 10am - 6pm.
WHO:
- Sweet Flower, creating the perfect premium cannabis retail experience for everyone, from the cannabis curious to the flower fluent
- Hand & Rose, LA's favorite mobile studio
WHAT:
Sweet Flower, a high-end cannabis boutique on Melrose Avenue is the perfect place to pick up a custom-curated gift for mom this Mother's Day. With gift set options including products from Sunday Goods, Beboe, Dosist and Sweet Flower's own line, there's something for every mom. A hand-crafted floral bouquet is free with any gift purchase from Hand & Rose, LA's favorite mobile florist studio.
WHERE:
Sweet Flower Melrose
8163 Melrose Avenue
Los Angeles 90046
WHEN:
Saturday, May 11
10am - 6:00pm
WHY:
"We believe in celebrating the cannabis curious mom by allowing her to choose flowers in several forms - giving her some perfect blissed out time for herself this Mother's Day." Tim Dodd, CEO of Sweet Flower.
CONTACT:
Danielle Whitaker Buma
danielle.buma@actual.agency
(626) 375-6458
Shots for videographers and photographers:
EXTERIORS: Hand & Rose mobile studio truck in front of the store
INTERIORS: Unique floral and cannabis arrangements
INTERVIEWS: CEO Tim Dodd and COO Terri Gilles
