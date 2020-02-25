Sweet Loren's, the leading natural cookie dough brand, grants permission to go RAW

How is it possible? Sweet Loren's contains no eggs and uses flours safe to eat raw unbaked. This eliminates the risk of salmonella, often associated with eating raw cookie dough. Its pre-portioned cookie dough is perfect for snacking, you can even bake a couple of cookies at a time. Sweet Loren's has high-quality, clean ingredients and is Certified Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Certified Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, and Kosher Pareve. With Sweet Loren's, everyone has a seat at the table.

Leveraging Sweet Loren's iconic magenta color and clean white package, the company has added a mix of charm and visual elements to pop off shelf. The bold new look features an updated logo and premium matte packaging, which began rolling out nationally this month. This new brand identity and product versatility comes at a great time with consumers looking for access to cleaner, plant-based, allergen friendly and gluten free products that don't require sacrificing taste.

The company also announced their Edible Cookie Dough is now even creamier. Enjoy super creamy Chocolate Chunk and Birthday Cake cookie doughs, right from the jar. These indulgent cookies doughs are made specifically to enjoy raw.

"We are focused on celebrating the goodness of cookie dough, crafted with only clean ingredients - better for people and the planet. We believe everyone — regardless of dietary restriction or lifestyle — deserves a delectable treat," says CEO & Founder Loren Brill.

After beating cancer, Brill made it her mission to eliminate processed foods from her diet. When she couldn't find delicious cookies made from clean ingredients, she decided to make her own - and Sweet Loren's was born.

About Sweet Loren's

Sweet Loren's is America's #1 natural cookie dough, and the third largest overall cookie dough brand in the U.S. Sweet Loren's products are free of the top 8 allergens.

Sweet Loren's cookie dough is available in the refrigerated dough section of over 10,000 grocery stores including top retailers like Publix, Kroger, and Whole Foods Markets and online at sweetlorens.com. The company also offers foodservice. For more information visit sweetlorens.com or follow the brand on social media @sweetlorens.

Sweet Loren's ranked #114 on the Inc. 500 2019 fastest growing private companies in America list. Loren Brill was featured as one of Inc.'s Female Founders 100 2019. The company has been featured on the Rachael Ray Show and Elvis Duran & The Morning Show.

Meet Loren Brill and see Sweet Loren's new packaging at Natural Products Expo West March 5-8th, Hall E Booth #5552. For media inquiries, email jennifer@sweetlorens.com.

