Sweet, Simple Solutions for Family Meals

Crisp Apple Tacos put a fresh and sweet spin on a dinnertime classic by making tacos with pork medallions, homemade slaw and apple wedges. With plenty of easy prep work to be done, they're a convenient way to call everyone to the kitchen; even little ones can help by mixing the dressing, apple sticks and cabbage for the tasty slaw.

For a quick and easy dinner option on busy summer nights, fire up the grill and cook Grilled Apple Portobello Burgers. Distinctly sweet apple rounds are paired with savory, umami-rich portobello mushrooms for a flavor-packed, meatless take on traditional burgers.

Easily recognized by their large, sharable size, Envy apples boast bright red skin that sometimes features a golden blush. They are ideal for snacking, with their satisfying crunch and balanced sweetness, and can also be served as part of any meal of the day. For example, Apple Avocado Toast provides a simple way to fuel up on weekday mornings or can be enjoyed as part of a weekend brunch with the family.

Apple Avocado Toast

2 eggs

water

4 slices sourdough bread

1 ripe avocado, sliced

1 Envy apple

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons chia seeds

1 tablespoon minced chives

edible flowers, for garnish

In pot, cover eggs with 1 inch cold water. Boil 6-7 minutes then place in cool water bath.

Peel eggs, halve lengthwise and set aside.

Toast sourdough bread then mash avocado across bread with fork.

Cut apple into thin slices and place on top of avocado along with egg halves. Top with lime juice, Parmesan cheese, chia seeds and chives.

Garnish with edible flowers.

Grilled Apple Portobello Burgers

2 Envy apples

4 portobello mushrooms

1/2 cup olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons lemon juice

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons oregano

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup herbed goat cheese

4 brioche buns

4 large butter lettuce leaves

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

Heat grill to high heat.

Slice apple horizontally into thick round wedges and remove seeds using fork.

Remove portobello stems.

In small bowl, combine 1/4 cup olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano and salt. Using basting brush, coat mushrooms on both sides with olive oil mixture.

Grill mushrooms stem sides down 2 minutes then flip. Add goat cheese and grill 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted.

Coat apple rounds with remaining olive oil and grill 1-2 minutes per side to lightly char.

Serve mushrooms with apple rounds on brioche buns with lettuce and mayonnaise.

Crisp Apple Tacos

1/2 pound pork tenderloin

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 teaspoon pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

2 Envy apples, divided

3 sprigs rosemary

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup shredded red cabbage

1 cup shredded green cabbage

4 tablespoons honey

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon white vinegar

12 soft taco shells

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 lime, cut into wedges

Cut pork crosswise into 1-inch medallions.

Coat pork medallions with olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper then add to saucepan over medium heat.

Slice half of one apple into thick wedges and add to saucepan. Slice remaining half into thin wedges and set aside.

Add rosemary to saucepan and heat 2-3 minutes. Flip pork and heat 2-3 minutes until pork is slightly golden and cooked through.

Let pork rest 3 minutes then slice into strips.

Thinly slice half of remaining apple into thin sticks around same size of shredded cabbage. Reserve remaining half.

In serving bowl, toss apple sticks, carrots, red cabbage and green cabbage.

In bowl, mix honey, mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar into dressing. Add additional salt and pepper, to taste.

Mix dressing and cabbage; refrigerate at least 1 hour prior to serving.

Cut remaining apple half into thin wedges.

Top taco shells with pork, slaw, sour cream and squeeze of lime juice. Top with apple wedges.

