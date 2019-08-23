SweeTARTS® Celebrates the Freedom to "Be Both™" Through Fashion Collaboration with Christian Siriano

Earlier this year, SweeTARTS launched a new marketing campaign called "Be Both," celebrating the multi-dimensionality of its products, and its Gen Z brand fans who live unapologetically colorful lives. The new campaign champions Gen Z and their desire to reject one-dimensional definitions of identity, by celebrating their passions, expressions and tastes, and connecting this back to the brand's multitude of colliding flavors, textures and forms.

"SweeTARTS candies are never just one thing – they are long and short, flat and round, chewy and hard, sweet and tart. Our brand embraces surprising mash-ups, and embodies the idea of duality, just like Gen Z," said Ashley Incarnato, SweeTARTS Senior Brand Manager at Ferrara Candy Company. "SweeTARTS is thrilled to be collaborating with Christian Siriano to create a visual representation of "Be Both" because of his unique talent rejecting one-dimensional definitions in fashion, a key passion point for our core audience."

Siriano designed the look using the SweeTARTS Original and Mini Chewy products as inspiration. He chose a textured stretch crepe fabric that is soft, but also gives a sense of structure for the suiting. The fringe was inspired by SweeTARTS Ropes, adding some movement and drama to the dress. The overall inspiration of the look embodies the "Be Both" ethos that the brand has adopted.

"It's impressive to see a candy brand really think about the world today, and want to be as inclusive and diverse as our society is becoming," said Siriano. "This project was such a great fit for me because this is how I design and live my life every day! Anyone can be anything, and even candy can be more than one thing."

The ensemble will make its public debut at Siriano's runway show during the upcoming New York Fashion Week, worn by a special celebrity guest who will be seated front row.

About SweeTARTS

First introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy brand known for its electrifying flavor combination of delightfully sweet and delicately tart. Available in an array of colorful candy creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS, SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes, SweeTARTS Rope Bites, SweeTARTS Chewy and several seasonal favorites. To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Christian Siriano

CFDA designer Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008 and shows each season at New York Fashion Week and in Paris. His designs can be found at department stores and specialty boutiques around the globe. In 2012, the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened in New York City and his latest retail venture, "The Curated NYC", is located steps from 5th Avenue. His designs have appeared in countless editorials and have been worn by the world's leading ladies, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, and remain a red carpet staple. In celebration of his 10 year brand anniversary he released a photographic book retrospective titled Dresses to Dream About, now in its second printing. Siriano was recently named among Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World for being a fashion pioneer in body positivity and diversity both on the runway and red carpet.

About Ferrara Candy Company

Ferrara Candy Company, a related company of The Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest®, Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Laffy Taffy® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

