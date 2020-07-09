SweeTARTS® Celebrates Wonder Woman 1984 Partnership with Exclusive Candy Dispenser for Brand's Limited-Edition Golden Ropes

"This partnership is a great fit because SweeTARTS stands for being more than one thing: sweet and tart, long and short, soft and chewy. Wonder Woman embodies that same idea of duality with her strength and wisdom, power and justice, and courage and truth," said Ashley Incarnato, senior brand manager for SweeTARTS. "Our 'Golden Ropes Holder' is more than just one thing, too! It is a candy dispenser and a collectible for Wonder Woman fans. The 'Golden Ropes Holder' is the perfect vessel to hold your Golden Ropes while watching the all new Wonder Woman movie."

SweeTARTS created the "Golden Ropes Holder" in partnership with the film's award-winning costume designer, Lindy Hemming, to help fans showcase their passion for Wonder Woman and unleash their own inner superheroes. Fans can load their SweeTARTS Golden Ropes into the detachable candy dispenser, enabling them to wear their new favorite candy right at their hip, just like how Wonder Woman carries her golden Lasso of Truth. Inspired by the design of the Super Hero's iconic costume, the "Golden Ropes Holder" is crafted from vegan leather, designed in the signature 'W' pattern seen emblazoned on Wonder Woman's armor and can function as a belt bag or cross body satchel. Starting Monday, July 13th, lucky fans have the chance to win this special collector's item, not available for purchase, when they go to the @SweeTARTSCandy Instagram page and "lasso" (tag) a friend with the circle star emoji .

SweeTARTS' Golden Ropes debuted earlier this summer as an extension of the brand's most popular Ropes line. SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes are the brand's best-selling candy and continue to outpace the competition, growing five times faster than the category1, making new flavor options like the Golden Ropes attractive for both brand growth and consumer enjoyment.

The new limited-edition Golden Ropes are available at mass market, convenience and grocery stores nationwide and available in 3 sizes; 3.5oz. share pack; SRP $1.49 / 5 oz. peg bag; SRP $1.99 / 9 oz. LDB; SRP $2.99. To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

To learn more about Wonder Woman 1984, visit www.wonderwomanfilm.com and follow @WonderWomanFilm on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About SweeTARTS

First introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy brand known for its electrifying flavor combination of delightfully sweet and delicately tart. Available in an array of colorful candy creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS, SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes, SweeTARTS Rope Bites, SweeTARTS Chewy, and several seasonal favorites. To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

About Wonder Woman 1984

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, Wonder Woman 1984 is Warner Bros. Pictures' follow up to the DC Super Hero's first outing, 2017's record-breaking Wonder Woman. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers. Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, Wonder Woman 1984. Set to open in theaters on October 2, 2020 in 2D and 3D in select theaters and IMAX, it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence. Visit https://www.wonderwomanfilm.com/for more information.

