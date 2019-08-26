sweetFrog Brings the Fall Feels with New S'mores Flavors and Swirl

"We wanted to capture the feeling of sitting out by the fire visiting with friends and family while eating the classic combination of chocolate, toasted marshmallows and graham crackers and turn it into a frozen treat," said Morgan Harrison, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands™, parent company of sweetFrog. "We think our nostalgic Double Stuffed S'mores swirl will make our customers smile more; no campfire required."

The Double Stuffed S'mores frozen yogurt swirl is available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores now until November 2. For more information or store locations visit www.sweetFrog.com.

Promotional Swirl:

Double Stuffed S'mores (Chocolate S'more + Toasted Marshmallow)

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are approximately 300 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

