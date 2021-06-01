sweetFrog Casts a Spell with Dreamy Unicorn Swirl Combination

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on June 1, sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is offering a magical featured swirl straight out of a fairytale.

Like its mythical namesake, Unicorn Swirl is a cheerful combination of pastel blue Nonfat Cotton Candy Frozen Yogurt and pink Nonfat Very Strawberry Frozen Yogurt, topped with multicolored Unicorn Sprinkles and Rainbow Sour Belts, both new to sweetFrog's lineup of toppings.

"You don't need to go looking in an enchanted forest for this special treat," said Brittany Goetz, national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "Swirls of pastel frozen yogurt and rainbow toppings are sure to sprinkle some fun in this season. We hope our Unicorn Swirl combination brings a little magic to everyone!"

This colorful frozen treat will be available in sweetFrog stores nationwide for a limited time until August 24.

Promotional Swirl:

Unicorn Swirl (Nonfat Cotton Candy Frozen Yogurt + Nonfat Very Strawberry Frozen Yogurt)

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

