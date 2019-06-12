Sweetwater's Annual GearFest Schedule, Plans Announced for 2019

Featuring performances and panel discussions from some of the best in the music business, along with gear debuts from the industry's top vendors, fans can now access this year's event schedule and register for free attendance via Sweetwater's GearFest 2019 website or app .

Unlike many industry trade shows, which are held primarily for manufacturers and retailers, GearFest remains the only event of its kind and size to veer from tradition and remain open to the public.

Sweetwater Founder and President Chuck Surack said, "We are excited to welcome people from all over the world to our campus. It's a chance for them to meet and learn from some of the most talented musicians and producers in the business and see the latest and greatest instruments and gear directly from the vendors, and it's also an opportunity for us share our passion with and show our appreciation for our customers. There's no other festival like it."

GearFest 2019 will mark the event's 18th anniversary, where attendance is expected to reach more than 15,000 people. Last year alone, GearFest hosted guests from every state in the U.S. and countries around the world, including Australia, Germany, India, and Brazil.

This year's highlights will bring even more to the table with entertainment events, musical demonstrations, over 200 seminars for attendees, hourly giveaways of free gear totaling more than $30,000 and a musicians' flea market. In addition, a multitude of producers and performers will host workshops continuously on five different stages. Highlights of noteworthy artists who plan to attend GearFest 2019 include:

Steve Vai , Guitarist Virtuoso/ Composer — Solo, Frank Zappa

, Guitarist Virtuoso/ Composer — Solo, Dennis Chambers , Session Drummer — Santana, John McLaughlin

Session Drummer — Santana, Eric Johnson , Guitarist — Solo Artist

Guitarist — Solo Artist Sylvia Massy , Producer/ Engineer — Tool, System of a Down, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Producer/ Engineer — Tool, System of a Down, Red Hot Chili Peppers Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Mandolinist Virtuoso — Solo, Emmylou Harris

Sweetwater will also host its popular Customer Appreciation Concert for all attendees, featuring Sweetwater's house band, the Sweetwater All Stars, joined by special guests.

GearFest 2019 will take place on Friday, June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and Saturday, June 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, at Sweetwater's campus, 5501 US Hwy 30 W, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Fans interested in viewing the entire GearFest 2019 schedule of events can view it online at: https://www.sweetwater.com/gearfest or call (800) 222-4700 to learn more. A full list of presenter bios can also be found on http://www.sweetwater.com/gearfest/presenters.

About Sweetwater Sound

Founded in 1979, Sweetwater is the No. 1 online retailer of music instruments and audio gear in the U. S. The company is respected as the nation's leading retailer serving musicians, recording studios, broadcast, education, and houses of worship. Sweetwater's customers can be found everywhere music is heard and audio is played, broadcast, or recorded, including recording, film, and broadcast studios in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami; in hundreds of thousands of home recording studios; and in schools and churches nationwide. Sweetwater's founding and meteoric growth are built on a knowledgeable and experienced staff, outstanding selection and pricing, and, above all, an unwavering commitment to customer service excellence in every situation. For further information, visit Sweetwater.com.

