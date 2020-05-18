Swenson Advisors LLP Announces SwenAssurePPP

On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act was signed into law to provide emergency assistance and economic relief to individuals and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this Act, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) enabled many small businesses and nonprofits to secure loans in order to help cover some of the following needs:

Salaries

Rent

Healthcare Benefits

Debt Obligations

Mortgage Interest

Utility Costs

PPP Loan Forgiveness is Not Guaranteed

You must not only meet the many computational guidelines of the CARES Act, but you must also provide your lender with documentation that supports your proper use of the funds.

Once you receive your PPP funds, you must keep track of how you utilize those funds and the information needed in order to properly document the forgiveness portion of your loan.

