SWEP Expands D650 True Dual Heat Exchanger Range

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the introduction of an all-new evaporator to its True Dual heat exchanger range, which targets chillers and heat pump applications with a higher temperature approach. The DV650 evaporator has been added to the D650 True Dual heat exchanger range and can be used with the majority of current high-pressure refrigerants.

The DV650 is one of the biggest brazed plate heat exchangers within the True Dual range. Brazed plate heat exchangers offer an efficient way to transfer heat and are useful components within air-conditioning, refrigeration and heating systems. The DV650 offers benefits such as condensed use of space, improved thermal efficiency and reduced maintenance. The True Dual range is highly versatile and offers full performance at both full and partial load, thanks to its clever design and cooling circuit technology.

SWEP's D650 True Dual heat exchanger range includes the DFX650 evaporator and the DB650 condenser. The range can be utilized at various levels of system efficiency with high to low-temperature approaches and covering capacities from 250 kW to 700 kW. With the addition of the DV650, the application reach for the range has been significantly expanded.

To learn more about the SWEP True Dual heat exchanger range, visit www.swep.net.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

