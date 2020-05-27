SWEP Launches e-shop on Alibaba

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), has launched an e-shop on Alibaba.com, one of the world's largest B2B e-Commerce marketplaces.

SWEP's e-shop offers products that cover four applications: refrigeration, residential heating, district energy and oil cooler. Initially, the e-shop will offer a limited selection of products, with the goal of evolving and broadening its product range and application offerings considerably in the future. SWEP launched its e-shop in an effort to capitalize on changing buying trends. By providing prospective customers with an easy to navigate digital platform, SWEP is growing its online presence and positioning the Company to successfully compete in an ever-changing digital world.

"The launch of our e-shop marks an exciting step for SWEP as it allows us to significantly expand our reach and market our products to a large universe of potential buyers," said Ong Chinshuan, General Manager, APAC. "I'm confident that we will continue to build on this digital momentum and grow the e-shop's future product offerings."

You can view a short video on SWEP's Alibaba e-shop by clicking here.

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Lisa Skarp

+46 705 57 2331

[email protected]

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

