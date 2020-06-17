SWEP Launches New Calculation Application

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the newly improved SWEP Software Package (SSP) Online, a unique, world-leading software developed for advanced heat exchange calculations. The new web application, called DThermX, features improved calculation speed and a new interface.

The DThermX selection software handles both single-phase and two-phase calculations including condenser, evaporator and cascade. Users simply provide the input data, and DThermx immediately presents the product concept that best meets their needs. Additionally, its home menu serves as an information portal allowing instant access to up-to-date news and product data. SSP G8 is the desktop version that can be installed directly on a computer. It was developed for demanding calculations and, because of its intuitive user interface, has become an effective selection tool for engineers throughout the world.

Although DThermX is under continuous development, the 1.0 version of DThermX offers "single-phase" and "single-phase dual" selection windows. The remaining calculation windows, such as the Evaporator and Condenser windows, will become available in the future.

This new application will enable users to work more effectively as calculations between SSP G8 and DThermX can be aligned. The calculation speed with DThermX is greatly improved and is now in line with SSP G8. Users should register with the same e-mail address that has been used for other SSP products to retrieve their license information on DThermX.

"DThermX is easier to access than our current calculation programs and will provide more modern solutions and faster calculation speeds," said Pär Östberg, Lead Application Engineer at SWEP. "We are excited to be releasing this new format which we hope will give users the best experience possible in their BPHE selection process."

To access and register, please visit https://dthermx.swep.net/login.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

