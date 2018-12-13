SWEP Releases SSP G8 Software with New Intuitive User Interface

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), has released SSP G8, the latest version of the SSP (SWEP Software Package) selection software with a new user interface. One of the updated features – apart from the brand-new design – is the home menu which also serves as an information portal that can help enhance the user experience by giving instant access to important data.

SSP is SWEP's unique world-leading software developed for advanced heat exchange calculations. The software handles both single-phase and two-phase calculations including condenser, evaporator and cascade. SSP also contains application-specific calculation methods such as air dryer calculations and two-stage setups in district energy applications. Users simply provide the input data, and SSP immediately presents the product concept that best meets the needs of the application.

SSP G8 is the desktop version that is installed directly on computers. It is developed for demanding calculations and, because of its intuitive user interface, has become an effective selection tool for engineers throughout the world. It is available in several different languages and is based on SWEP's extensive knowledge of heat exchanger technology. SSP G8 replaces the former version, SSP G7, but the same license can be used for both platforms. In addition to the new interface features, SSP G8 also contains a combined calculation window for both two stack and single stack models. This enhances selections where both thermal length and pressure drop is of utmost importance.

Notable key features of the new SSP G8 software release are:

Application-specific selection templates

Dual evaporator calculations with uneven load is now possible

User-friendly side menu that contains tools, product baskets, and settings

Information regarding the most common applications

Product portfolio by size is presented per range and is linked directly to the product site on swep.net

SWEP News articles are shown with the option of linking to the full article

Case stories

Calculation windows and templates can be saved as 'Favorites' for easier access

Easy access to download product sheets for all brazed plate heat exchanger models

About SWEP:

SWEP is the world's leading supplier of compact brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs). These products are used where heat needs to be transferred efficiently in air conditioning, refrigeration, heating, and industrial applications. SWEP is close to its customers, with representation in more than 50 countries and its own dedicated sales force in more than 20 countries. Highly efficient production units in Sweden, Switzerland, the USA, Malaysia, Slovakia and China enable SWEP to serve customers all over the world. SWEP is part of the global Dover Corporation, which is a multi-billion-dollar, NYSE-traded, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers:

A brazed plate heat exchanger consists of corrugated plates, combined to create complex channels through which a hot medium and a cold medium can be distributed. The media flow in separate circuits but come into proximity, allowing heat to be transferred from one to the other with very high efficiency. The number, type, and configuration of the cover plates can be varied to achieve the required thermal properties.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

