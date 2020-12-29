Swervnation Just Signed Two Producers from Ukraine

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We're very pleased to announce the Ukrainian producers SMITFXX and TrippyHighLifeSh!t (THLS) are officially Swervination producers, both just signed with us and will keep providing exclusive and awesome beats for all from now on.

Music video by Dreadrock performing Swerving Thru from the album RocketPower2.

Prod.by Smitfxx

