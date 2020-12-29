Swervnation Just Signed Two Producers from Ukraine

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We're very pleased to announce the Ukrainian producers SMITFXX and TrippyHighLifeSh!t (THLS) are officially Swervination producers, both just signed with us and will keep providing exclusive and awesome beats for all from now on.

Music video by Dreadrock performing Swerving Thru from the album RocketPower2.
Prod.by Smitfxx
https://bit.ly/2WFUWor

Dreadrock - Did it on my own [Audio] from the album RocketPower2.
Prod.by Smitfxx 
https://bit.ly/38txGiY

Music video by Dreadrock performing Too Many Prod.by THLS and maks bro
https://bit.ly/3plguCO

Dreadrock - Movin' Fast feat. Mufasa
Prod.by Smitfxx  and THLS 
https://bit.ly/2KSpj8s

