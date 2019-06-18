Swift Bunny Launches Multifamily Employee Feedback System

AUGUSTA, Ga., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Bunny, founded by apartment industry innovator Joe Bailey, today announced the launch of Ingage™ employee feedback system, a cutting-edge solution to the age-old problem of excessive employee turnover. The company has acquired ManagInc, a corporate social responsibility planning and consulting platform. ManagInc founder and CEO Doug Miller joins Swift Bunny as Chief Research Officer, and Chief Operating Officer Jen Piccotti joins as Chief Learning Officer.

Swift Bunny's Ingage™ is a year-round feedback system focused on the key moments in the employee lifecycle and reveals the candid perceptions of the company's most important stakeholders: the employees. Feedback becomes insights, and insights become actionable tools that empower multifamily leadership to boost employee satisfaction, performance, and retention, leading to improved organizational efficiency and profitability.

"The apartment industry has an average annual employee turnover rate that's twice that of other businesses. That's unacceptable," said Bailey. "For too long, we've considered sky-high turnover normal when it's anything but. Our platform helps companies reduce excessive employee churn, and the costs associated with it, by identifying drivers of dissatisfaction and directing focus to the issues that matter most to associates."

The apartment industry supports 12.3 million jobs in the United States. Recruiting, hiring and retaining employees are among multifamily operators' greatest challenges, and likely result in understaffing some apartment communities. Additionally, only 30% of U.S. workers are engaged in their work while the vast majority of employees (70%) are not reaching their full potential. Swift Bunny is perfectly positioned to assist multifamily owners and managers to improve their employee satisfaction, reduce their employee turnover, and strengthen their bottom line.

"Our philosophy is simple: focus on your people and all stakeholders benefit," says Miller. "Enhancing employee engagement and retention is good for business in so many ways, including improving productivity and profitability. Workplaces just work better when employees are enthusiastic, contributing, and committed. We help multifamily firms figure out what's getting in the way of that so they correct it."

Swift Bunny's management team brings a wealth of expertise in multifamily talent management, employee engagement, retention, feedback systems, and technology. Bailey is the founder and former CEO/President of Grace Hill, a multifamily eLearning provider. In addition to founding ManagInc, Miller was also the founder of SatisFacts Research, a resident feedback and retention service provider. Joining Bailey, Miller, and Piccotti are Jefferson Morris, Chief Operating Officer, Tammy Chivers Baker, Chief Product Officer, Kevin McGrey, Chief Technology Officer, and Kara Rice, Chief Communications Officer.

Swift Bunny will debut the Ingage™ employee feedback system at the National Apartment Association's Apartmentalize Education Conference, June 26 – 28, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

Swift Bunny offers Ingage™, the apartment industry's first employee lifecycle feedback system. Ingage™ is an event-triggered, ongoing feedback system that is more than a survey tool. The solution pairs meaningful data with personalized insights and planning, empowering you to take specific action to solve your greatest workplace challenges. Focus on the issues that matter most to your team members and improve satisfaction, retention, and performance across your entire multifamily portfolio.



