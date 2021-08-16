Swift Real Estate Partners Announces 1111 Broadway Acquisition

1111 Broadway Acquisition in Oakland Tweet this

"We celebrated our eleventh anniversary in July and are continuing to grow and expand in our target West Coast markets. 1111 Broadway has been one of the best performing assets in Oakland since it was built and we're excited to add this marquee building to our expanding East Bay portfolio," said Christopher Peatross, President of Swift Real Estate Partners.

Swift is currently investing on behalf of its third institutional value-add fund focused on West Coast office and industrial assets.

About Swift Real Estate Partners

Founded in 2010, Swift Real Estate Partners is headquartered in San Francisco, and has regional offices in Orange County, Portland, the San Francisco East Bay and the Silicon Valley. Swift is a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm which seeks to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its partners. Swift acquires and repositions office and industrial assets in select West Coast markets, identifying unique opportunities and executing well-defined business plans while providing real-time, day-to-day oversight for each investment. Since inception, Swift has owned and operated real estate valued in excess of $4 billion across more than 10 million square feet. Swift is currently investing on behalf of its third institutional investment vehicle, Swift Fund III. Swift's professionals bring experience encompassing all aspects of real estate investment and management, including acquisition, financing, leasing, disposition, construction management, property management and marketing services.

