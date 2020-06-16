Swift Transportation Switches to SmartDrive Video Safety Program

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced Swift Transportation, the largest full truckload carrier in North America, has chosen to install the SmartDrive® video-based safety program across its entire fleet of vehicles in the United States and Mexico. Swift joins Knight Transportation, and hundreds of leading fleets, that have benefited from the SmartDrive program for many years.

Knight and Swift merged in September 2017. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is now the industry's largest full truckload company, operating an extensive fleet of roughly 19,300 tractors and 68,000 trailers/containers, and employing 25,000 people. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., the company provides a full complement of truckload and logistics services throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Swift's decision to install the SmartDrive system within its fleets supports its commitment to safety, according to CEO Dave Jackson. "SmartDrive allows our drivers and fleets to clearly see and measure safety performance, which allows the company to foster meaningful ownership of safety performance. SmartDrive excels in aligning drivers, operations and management around insightful and actionable metrics, allowing us to reinforce our safety culture of accountability throughout our entire organization."

"Knight Transportation has experienced meaningful reductions in collision rates since installing SmartDrive in its fleet. That experience was instructive in the decision, ultimately, to roll out the SmartDrive program within our Swift fleets," commented Brett Sant, senior vice president, safety and risk management, Knight-Swift Transportation. "We are grateful for the work SmartDrive has done and the positive impact the SmartDrive team has had on our fleet's safety."

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating North America's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for its driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 300 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

