SWIMINISTA Collection Now Available in Eight Distinctive Locations

Shop signature styles, including latest collaborative Christian Lacroix prints, at select boutiques in California, Texas, and Hawaii

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIMINISTA announces eight new locations where customers can shop the brand, including the latest highly-anticipated Swim and Resort Wear Collection designed in collaborative partnership with the House of Christian Lacroix. Created by Rock & Republic Co-Founder Andréa Bernholtz, SWIMINISTA seamlessly blends the best of supportive shapewear with sustainably crafted, elegant swimwear. The result is a collection of summer essential suits in sizes A-DD, each customizable to flawlessly fit and flatter every unique body.

SWIMINISTA

"I set out to create a better, more uplifting suit for every woman who has felt disappointed and was just done with the whole swimwear experience," shares Bernholtz. "It is a privilege now to offer in more locations a collection that not only honors and supports real women's bodies, but also respects our precious Earth's environment."

Follow the natural ebb and flow of the day in pieces that exude effortless elegance by the pool with a good book, at brunch with friends, or strolling white sand beaches. The complete line features breathtakingly modern silhouettes designed in Hawaii/Southern California and manufactured in the USA. Made using luxuriously soft, responsibly sourced Italian recycled fabrics, SWIMINISTA helps to prevent about 250,000 plastic bottles per hour from reaching landfills and oceans.

Browse the all-new SWIMINISTA x Christian Lacroix "Enchanted Garden" collection - featuring thirteen fresh, alluring looks designed for confident coverage - plus select styles now available at:

Four Seasons Resort Maui

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

M.K.T. DAL - Dallas, TX (West Village)

Waldorf Astoria - Napa Valley, CA

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club - Dana Point, CA

Body & Sol Swimwear - Tarzana, CA

GOODLOVE - Redondo Beach, CA

Hansen Surfboards - Encinitas, CA

Fairmont Grand Del Mar by KSL Resorts - San Diego, CA

SWIMINISTA's latest collection includes the versatile tie-front "Magnificent" kimono, classic bikini-style "Sexy" top, and ruched bottom "Cheerful" one-piece in exclusive summer prints. Plus, discover the SWIMINISTA Resort Wear Girls' Collection, raising the bar with elevated prints and styles for young fashionistas in training. Explore a new Jardin Exo'Chic girls' print featuring playful fringe detailing and a long-sleeve zip up for all-day play.

Bernholtz will also offer select must-have signature women's pieces like the best-selling "Cheerful" one-piece, sexy "Play" top, and ultra-popular "Cheer" top, beautifully paired with the fuller-coverage "Wise" bottom, the cheeky ruched "Brave" bottom, or the high-waisted "Fabulous" bottom.

About SWIMINISTA:

From Rock & Republic Co-Founder Andréa Bernholtz comes SWIMINISTA: comfortable, ultra-chic swimwear made from luxury recycled fabrics, featuring adjustable fits in sizes A-DD. In an effort to give women the confidence to celebrate their own bodies while reducing the swim industry's impact on the planet, SWIMINISTA relies on high-quality fabric made from post-consumer plastics to create sexy, supportive pieces made for movement. Discover eco-conscious, designer swimwear in the SWIMINISTA online shop, along with updates on the company's efforts to give back, both globally and locally. Shop the SWIMINISTA collection at SWIMINISTA.com and follow @SWIMINISTA.

