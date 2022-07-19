Swimming Pool Market, Large-scale urbanization to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with Aladdin Equipment Co. Inc. and Confer Plastics Inc. - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 20:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swimming Pool Market is expected to grow by USD 4.60 billion at a CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period. The large-scale urbanization is notably driving the swimming pool market growth. The swimming pool market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Aladdin Equipment Co. Inc., Confer Plastics Inc., Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Pleatco LLC, Pool Tool Co., Raypak Inc., Rola-Chem Corp., Swimline, Therm Products division of HydroQuip inc., Val-Pak Products, Valterra Products LLC, and Waterco Group among others.
- Finish Thompson Inc.- The company offers a wide range of pumps under sealless pumps, sealed pumps, vertical pumps, and drum pumps for the swimming pool.
- Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of product pumps, filter lighting, disinfecting equipment, and pool fitting.
- H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.- The company offer swimming pool products and slides such as Tidal wave, Riptide, Tsunami, handrails, and ladder.
- Hayward Industries Inc.- The company offers a wide range of products under pumps, filters, heaters, sanitization, and lighting for the swimming pool.
- Intex pool India-The company offers inflatable pools which are available in 3 different types, 4 different shapes, and 30 different sizes to meet the specific needs of customers.
- Revenue Source
- Construction
- Equipment
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The construction segment will significantly increase its swimming pool market share. The increase in new building construction is blamed for the growth. Due to the scarcity of land and the increasing population, the construction industry is concentrating on erecting vertical structures that can hold the most number of homes possible. Due to this, there are now more high-rise structures with facilities like swimming pools and gyms, which will aid segment expansion. Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report.
North America will account for 42% of market growth. The two biggest swimming pool markets in North America are the US and Canada. However, market expansion in this area will be slower than expansion in other areas. The expansion of the swimming pool market in North America will be aided by the expanding population, advancing technology, and an increased need for energy-efficient pumps.
|
Swimming Pool Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.67%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 4.60 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.32
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Australia, France, UK, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aladdin Equipment Co. Inc., Confer Plastics Inc., Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Hayward Industries Inc., Intex pool India, Pentair Plc, Pleatco LLC, Pool Tool Co., Raypak Inc., Rola-Chem Corp., Swimline, Therm Products division of HydroQuip inc., Val-Pak Products, Valterra Products LLC, and Waterco Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Revenue
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Revenue
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Revenue - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Revenue - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Revenue
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Revenue
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Revenue
- 5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Revenue ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Finish Thompson Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Finish Thompson Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Finish Thompson Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Finish Thompson Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 FLUIDRA S.A.
- Exhibit 96: FLUIDRA S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: FLUIDRA S.A. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: FLUIDRA S.A. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd.
- Exhibit 99: Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.
- Exhibit 102: H.C. Harrington Co.Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: H.C. Harrington Co.Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: H.C. Harrington Co.Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Hayward Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 105: Hayward Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Hayward Industries Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Hayward Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Intex pool India
- Exhibit 108: Intex pool India - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Intex pool India - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Intex pool India - Key offerings
- 10.9 Pentair Plc
- Exhibit 111: Pentair Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Pentair Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Pentair Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Pentair Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Pentair Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Pleatco LLC
- Exhibit 116: Pleatco LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Pleatco LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Pleatco LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 Swimline
- Exhibit 119: Swimline - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Swimline - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Swimline - Key offerings
- 10.12 Waterco Group
- Exhibit 122: Waterco Group - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Waterco Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Waterco Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Waterco Group - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 131: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
