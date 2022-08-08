Swimming Pool Market Size to Grow by USD 4.60 Bn at a CAGR of 2.67%, Large-scale urbanization to witness lucrative growth - Technavio

Aug 08, 2022, 20:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swimming Pool Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.60 billion with a YOY growth of 2.32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading watch manufacturers.
This market research report extensively covers Swimming Pool Market segmentations in the following:
- Revenue - Construction and equipment
- The construction segment will significantly increase its swimming pool market share. The increase in new building construction is blamed for the growth. Due to the scarcity of land and the increasing population, the construction industry is concentrating on erecting vertical structures that can hold the most number of homes possible. Due to this, there are now more high-rise structures with facilities like swimming pools and gyms, which will aid segment expansion.
- Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa
Swimming Pool Market Dynamics
Market Driver
Large-scale urbanization is one of the main factors boosting the global swimming pool industry. APAC and Africa account for about 90% of the urban population worldwide. The developed building markets in nations like the US, UK, Spain, and Germany have been forced to concentrate on improving the quality of the current residential infrastructures due to the rapid population expansion.
As cities become more populous, there will be a greater need for residential infrastructure, which will fuel the growth of the swimming pool market throughout the forecast period.
Market Trend
One of the major swimming pool market trends that are anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector throughout the projected period is the tourism sector's rapid rise. The industry is expanding because of the low-cost airlines, the abundance of hotels that provide lodging at various price points, and the high purchasing power of the populace.
The dynamic packages, which provide an inclusive price for a specific package ordered by the buyer on a whim, are now being offered by online retailers. Hotels have begun adding swimming pools to boost their visual attractiveness to draw clients.
Market Challenge
The high installation and upkeep costs of swimming pools are one of the biggest obstacles to the market's expansion globally. Due to the expenditures of routinely changing the water, maintaining the filters, and the use of motor pumps, owning a swimming pool is expensive. Water scarcity is a problem in many nations as the natural balance deteriorates.
Water is quite expensive in the nations with the greatest water scarcity, including Yemen, Libya, and Jordan. The growth of swimming pools in the majority of developing countries will be hampered in the coming years by the already present financial fragility and the high beginning expenses Download Free Sample Report.
Swimming Pool Market Vendors
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Aladdin Equipment Co. Inc.
- Confer Plastics Inc.
- Finish Thompson Inc.
- FLUIDRA S.A.
- H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.
- Hayward Industries Inc.
- Intex pool India
- Pentair Plc
- Pleatco LLC
- Pool Tool Co.
Find out the top market vendors, their competition, and how they excel in the Swimming Pool Market in our latest Sample Report. Click here to BUY now!
|
Swimming Pool Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.67%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 4.60 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.32
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Australia, France, UK, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aladdin Equipment Co. Inc., Confer Plastics Inc., Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Hayward Industries Inc., Intex pool India, Pentair Plc, Pleatco LLC, Pool Tool Co., Raypak Inc., Rola-Chem Corp., Swimline, Therm Products division of HydroQuip inc., Val-Pak Products, Valterra Products LLC, and Waterco Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Revenue
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Revenue
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Revenue - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Revenue - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Revenue
- Exhibit 26: Chart of Comparison by Revenue
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Revenue
- 5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Revenue ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart of Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview of factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Finish Thompson Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Finish Thompson Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Finish Thompson Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Finish Thompson Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 FLUIDRA S.A.
- Exhibit 96: FLUIDRA S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: FLUIDRA S.A. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: FLUIDRA S.A. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd.
- Exhibit 99: Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.
- Exhibit 102: H.C. Harrington Co.Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: H.C. Harrington Co.Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: H.C. Harrington Co.Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Hayward Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 105: Hayward Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Hayward Industries Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Hayward Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Intex pool India
- Exhibit 108: Intex pool India - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Intex pool India - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Intex pool India - Key offerings
- 10.9 Pentair Plc
- Exhibit 111: Pentair Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Pentair Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Pentair Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Pentair Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Pentair Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Pleatco LLC
- Exhibit 116: Pleatco LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Pleatco LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Pleatco LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 Swimline
- Exhibit 119: Swimline - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Swimline - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Swimline - Key offerings
- 10.12 Waterco Group
- Exhibit 122: Waterco Group - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Waterco Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Waterco Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Waterco Group - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 131: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations
