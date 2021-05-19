Swimmy, a Successful French Platform for Pool Sharing, Announces its Official Launch in The U.S.

While we are all aware of concepts such as sharing apartments (Airbnb, Vrbo, et al.), cars (Turo, Zipcar, et al.), and boats (Click & Boat, Boatsetter, et al.), Swimmy lends a new, creative platform to the consumer market: a platform dedicated solely to the rental of swimming pools. This platform is fully available and open to all, allowing pool owners to rent their pools for half a day to a full day.

Swimmy: an answer to a strong expectation

Swimming is the 4th most popular sport or activity in the United States[1]. As there are 10.6 million residential pools in the United States (3 million in California)[2], the market for sharing private pools is plentiful. Additionally, as the world is managing a global pandemic, it is critical that people create links and spend quality time together. Swimmy offers an ideal outlet for community enjoyment outdoors.

100% free registration

Founded in 2017 in France, Swimmy has registered over 120,000 users in Europe and is hopeful to become even more successful in the United States. The Swimmy platform has officially launched and is open to everyone! Simply follow the detailed instructions on www.swimmy.com to register (also available on iOS and Android app). Registration is free to all pool owners and guests.

