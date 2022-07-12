Swimwear Market, The increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits to boost market growth - Technavio

Application - Women swimwear, men swimwear, and children swimwear

Women swimwear, men swimwear, and children swimwear Distribution Channel - Offline and online

Offline and online Geography - Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Swimwear Market Analysis Report by Application, Distribution Channel and Geography and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Request Sample Report.

Key Market Driver

One of the main factors boosting the growth of the swimwear industry is the rising demand for long-sleeve swimsuits. Summertime is a favorite time for swimming. The health effects of UV radiation on the human body, particularly during and after swimming in open spaces like swimming pools and beaches, have grown due to severe climatic changes.

The damaging effects of UV radiation can cause sunburns, rashes, skin tanning, and, in severe cases, skin cancer. As a result, swimmers are increasingly concerned with the health of their skin and hunt for swimwear that can completely enclose their bodies. Another trend influencing the growth of the swimsuit industry is the expansion of online and omnichannel retail.

Major Five Swimwear Companies:

Adidas AG: The company offers swimwear that offers comfort and design in high-quality fabrics, whether swimming competitively or chilling at the beach.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: The company offers swimwear that is available for women and kids in various shades and sizes.

Arena Spa: The company offers swimwear that ranges from athletic pieces designed for a day of movement to feminine styles for lounging in the sun.

DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.: The company offers hardlines, apparel, footwear, and merchandise and non-merchandise sales categories, including in-store services.

Embry Holdings Ltd.: The company offers swimwear that is available for women in different shapes and colors.

Swimwear Market Application Outlook

During the anticipated timeframe, the women's swimwear category will significantly increase its market share in the swimwear industry. Innovative items are in high demand in the global women's swimwear market. This has inspired manufacturers to release cutting-edge swimwear, like swimsuits that block damaging UV radiation and smart swimwear. Thus, the development of the swimsuit market as a whole will benefit from these novel products.

Swimwear Market Geography Outlook

North America will account for 29% of market growth. The US is North America's primary market for swimwear. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in Europe. Over the projected period, the growth of the swimsuit market in North America would be aided by the increasing number of people engaging in swimming-related activities.

School Bags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The school bags market share is expected to increase to USD 5.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34%.

Costume Jewelry Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The costume jewelry market share is expected to increase to USD 15.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.

Swimwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Arena Spa, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Embry Holdings Ltd., Groupe Chantelle, Haddow Group, Hermes International SA, L Space, La Perla, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., Sunsets Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

