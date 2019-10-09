Swine Feed Market Size Worth $135.7 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global swine feed market size is expected to reach USD 135.7 billion by 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Focus on improving the overall quality of pork has been a critical factor, which is triggering the demand for the product.

Increasing awareness among consumers concerning the quality of pork is compelling swine farmers to utilize additives that keep swine healthy as well as immune to diseases and disorders. Also, the use of enhanced additives is expected to reduce the occurrence of infections as well as illnesses in swine, thereby contributing to the increasing demand for the product worldwide.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing regional market across the globe in 2018

emerged as the fastest-growing regional market across the globe in 2018 Amino acids segment emerged as the prominent additives segment, in terms of volume, in 2018 with a market share of 24.1%

Asian countries, especially India and China , are likely to witness remarkable growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing meat consumption

and , are likely to witness remarkable growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing meat consumption The swine feed market is fragmented and competitive with the presence of major global players such as AFB International, Alltech, Evonik, DSM, Nutreco N.V., Archer Daniels Midland, and Cargill.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Swine Feed Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Starter Feed, Grower Feed), By Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mash), By Additives (Vitamins, Amino Acids), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/swine-feed-market

Manufacturers in the market are constantly evaluating techniques to enhance growth performance as well as lower product costs. Physical forms, such as mash, crumbles, and pellets, play a crucial role in determining the quality and yield of pig meat. Rising urbanization and establishment of fast food restaurant chains are expected to augment the demand for pig meat.

The trend is becoming increasingly prevalent in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific including China, India, and Malaysia. Population growth is another key factor that is expected to drive meat consumption globally. These factors together are expected to augment the demand for animal proteins, which, in turn, is likely to propel the demand for the product and additives over the forecast period.

The U.S. and China emerged as the most prominent regions for the market in 2018. Market growth in these countries can be attributed to the abundant availability of raw materials along with increasing consumption of meat byproducts. Fluctuation in the prices of major raw materials, such as corn and soybean and swine feed additives, is projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global swine feed market based on product, form, additives, and region:

Swine Feed Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Starter Feed



Grower feed



Sow Feed



Others

Swine Feed Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Pellets



Crumbles



Mash



Others

Swine Feed Additives Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Antibiotics



Vitamins



Antioxidants



Amino Acids



Feed Enzymes



Feed Acidifiers



Others

Swine Feed Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Spain





Russia





Germany





Netherlands





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Vietnam





Thailand





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Find more research reports on Animal Feed and Feed Additives, by Grand View Research:

Compound Feed Market – Global compound feed market is expected to experience brisk growth due to increase in animal based food product consumption across the world over the forecast period.

Global compound feed market is expected to experience brisk growth due to increase in animal based food product consumption across the world over the forecast period. Animal Feed Antioxidants Market – The global animal feed antioxidants market was valued USD 183.4 million in 2014. Rise in meat production in China , India , and the Middle East .

The global animal feed antioxidants market was valued in 2014. Rise in meat production in , , and the . Animal Feed Enzymes Market – The global animal feed enzymes market size was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2015. Enzymes are molecules that act as initiators or catalysts for the enhancement of various chemical and biochemical reactions.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.