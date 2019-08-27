Swinerton Implements LaborChart Corporate-Wide to Streamline Operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LaborChart–one of the construction industry's key workforce management players–announces that Swinerton will implement their platform corporate-wide to help improve and standardize their resource management strategy.

Swinerton, a LaborChart customer since 2015, noticed their projected labor costs had become more accurate, and the hours spent handling administrative tasks decreased. After seeing consistent results, they decided to proceed with a phased implementation of LaborChart nationwide.

"LaborChart will increase our craft and project manager's efficiency. We can reduce the cost of idle time of our labor 'sitting on the bench'," says Kim DeYoung, director of business applications at Swinerton, "Instead of a lengthy call about a schedule or project change, we can use the same tool to forecast and dispatch our labor."

"The relationship we've built with Swinerton over the years has strongly influenced the decision to implement LaborChart corporate wide," says Ben Schultz, CEO at LaborChart, "Our rapport has allowed us to gain valuable insight into their workforce management needs and partner with them to get actionable results."

About LaborChart

LaborChart is a leading provider of integrated workforce management cloud platforms for the construction industry. LaborChart provides an efficient and intuitive solution for businesses to manage workforce scheduling, forecasting, certifications, office-to-field communication, and more. Built from a unique blend of construction and software expertise, LaborChart helps contractors of all trades organize their largest and most valuable company asset--their workforce--into one secure and easy-to-manage platform. Visit laborchart.com.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence.

Contact: Sharon Hilboldt, marketing manager

913.204.0129, s.hilboldt@laborchart.com

SOURCE LaborChart

