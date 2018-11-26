Swing into Miles as United Airlines Debuts MileagePlus Golf

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, members of United Airlines' loyalty program, MileagePlus®, have a new way to earn miles with the launch of MileagePlus Golf, a dedicated program that awards miles for purchases from four leading golf retailers. Through a dedicated website, www.mileageplusgolf.com, and soon to be launched mobile app, MileagePlus Golf allows members to earn airline miles for purchases on golf merchandise and tee times all through one online portal.

Partner Miles Earned* Golf Direct Now - a leading online golf retailer Earn 4 miles per dollar on all golf merchandise and equipment and 6 miles per dollar on closeout and sale merchandise GolfNow - an online booking service for tee times Earn 4 miles for every $1.00 spent for eligible daily tee times GolfLogix - a GPS app featuring 35,000 course maps Earn 250 miles on an annual premier membership and 50 bonus miles just for downloading the free GolfLogix app Tathata - a top golf instructional program Earn 1,000 miles when purchasing the Tathata Golf annual training program

"Our members are passionate about many things that complement travel, and golf is one of their top interests, making MileagePlus Golf an exciting addition to the program," said Luc Bondar, president of MileagePlus Holdings and vice president of loyalty at United Airlines. "We are committed to providing MileagePlus members with a wide variety of ways to earn miles for use on travel and other unique experiences."

MileagePlus members seeking a one-of-a-kind experience can also take advantage of MileagePlus Exclusives, www.exclusives.mileageplus.com, which offers top access to some of the world's best experiences. An upcoming golf opportunity includes a private lesson and round of golf at TPC® Potomac at Avenel Farm tournament, with past experiences that included a chance to play in the Pro-Am at The National in June or the chance to walk inside the ropes during the tournament.

There is no fee to join MileagePlus. Visit www.mileageplusgolf.com for more information about MileagePlus Golf.

