Swing Vote: PA Suburban Women to Discuss 2020 Election at AARP Listening Sessions Beginning Today

PHILADELPHIA and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania will conduct two non-partisan virtual listening sessions with PA suburban women next week to hear their assessment of the 2020 election, including the current political climate and how they will decide who to support in next month's election.

Back in 2016, suburban women were a key voting bloc that helped decide the Presidential election in Pennsylvania. AARP polling from last month showed neither President Trump nor former Vice-President Biden is a lock to secure the Commonwealth's 20 electoral votes in 2020.

The listening sessions will focus on key elements of concern to PA voters, including:

What candidates need to do to win Are candidates talking enough about the issues, and confidence that elected officials could solve problems we face Impact of COVID-19 on the election, including the ability to vote safely Confidence and challenges with the election process, including voting from home or in -person

The October 19 listening session will be comprised of women from the Philadelphia suburbs, while the program on October 22 will feature women residing in the Pittsburgh suburbs. Both programs will be moderated by AARP Pennsylvania State President Joanne Grossi.

In August, AARP launched "Protect Voters 50+," a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect Americans 50-plus as they vote in the 2020 elections. The campaign will help Americans over 50 vote safely, whether at home or in person. The "Protect Voters 50+" campaign will provide people with the information they need about this year's elections, including video voters' guides, issue briefings, direct mail, text messaging, social media and paid media.

WHAT: Listening Session with Southeastern PA Suburban Women Voters



WHEN: October 19│ 5:30pm



WHERE: Online via Zoom.



WHO: 17 women from Philadelphia suburbs

Moderated by Joanne Grossi, State President, AARP Pennsylvania

WHAT: Listening Session with Western PA Suburban Women Voters



WHEN: October 22│ 7:00pm



WHERE: Online via Zoom.



WHO: 14 women from Pittsburgh suburbs

Moderated by Joanne Grossi, State President, AARP Pennsylvania

About AARP: AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more about AARP in Pennsylvania, visit www.aarp.org/pa or follow @AARPPA on social media.

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

