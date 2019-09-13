Swipe launches Digital Wallet on Apple and Google Play Stores

With a Digital Currency Wallet built into the application user will also be able to send and receive digital assets/currencies directly within the app as well. All services and fees collected within the Wallet use Swipe's native digital currency token (SXP) as the gas and fuel of the ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum platform, users will transparently be able to verify all fees and platform activity regarding SXP directly on the blockchain and a block explorer.

Joselito Lizarondo, Founder & CEO of Swipe, said: "Swipe Wallet will give users around the world a platform and application to use their cryptocurrencies in real time. With a dynamic platform and a wide array of features, users will be able to access all traditional financial services features as well as digital currency products. We are extremely excited to be approved in the Apple and Google app stores and will continuously work on bringing exciting products and updates to our users. Powered by Ethereum, we are bringing real-world applications to the blockchain."

Swipe Wallet is a Digital Application that enables users to buy, sell, and pay with all supported digital currencies. Swipe Wallet is headquartered in London, United Kingdom with locations in the United States, Estonia, and Philippines with a mission to enable users around the world access to financial services tied into digital currencies. Coupled with the Swipe Wallet is the Swipe Debit Card that will be enable users in the future to spend their cryptocurrencies.

