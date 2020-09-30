SwipeClock Launches Touchless Timeclock with Integrated Thermal Scanning to Keep Employees Safe and Secure During COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

"Because employee safety is paramount, businesses need a touchless timeclock that is easy to use and provides the security and reliability of biometric authentication for clocking employees in and out," said Coleman Barney, CEO of SwipeClock. "SwipeClock Vision with facial detection has raised the bar on workplace hygiene by offering touchless operation that's faster than any other method. With SwipeClock Vision, companies will be able to keep their workforces safe without losing the reliability of previous clocks." SwipeClock Vision SwipeClock Vision combines the best features of biometric security with the non-contact operational speed and ease of facial recognition to speed the process of punching in and out. And because of the unmatched security of biometric facial detection for employee authentication, there is no opportunity for buddy punching or time theft.

SwipeClock Vision incorporates the latest time and attendance technology of WorkforceHUB, ensuring accuracy and integration with other HR functions dependent on employee time and attendance data. In addition, SwipeClock Vision's facial recognition technology works while employees are wearing masks by relying on exposed facial features like eyes and parts of the nose to identify and correlate users with employees in the system.

Integration with WorkforceHUB

Importantly, SwipeClock Vision will be integrated with WorkforceHUB, an end-to-end, scalable HR experience for companies that want to automate daily HR processes. WorkforceHUB combines SwipeClock's industry-leading time & attendance, scheduling, and much more into a tailored, unified, and comprehensive SaaS solution offered at a very affordable monthly price per employee.

With WorkforceHUB, overworked owners, managers, and supervisors will have more time to focus on growing their businesses, rather than doing time-consuming, tedious HR tasks. WorkforceHUB also protects companies from compliance penalties by automating these error-prone manual processes.

"For the first time, SMBs, that make up the vast majority of companies across the U.S. and Canada, will have affordable access to the automated HR functionality that larger enterprises have benefitted from for years," said Barney. "WorkforceHUB is specifically designed for companies that want to save money while prioritizing function over form."

About SwipeClock LLC

With workforce management at its core, SwipeClock delivers a unified Human Resource Management experience that streamlines and optimizes the HR processes of nearly every aspect of your organization while maintaining compliance and labor law adherence. From the way you recruit and onboard, to the way you manage your people and payroll, SwipeClock helps you make a difference in your organization. Over one million employees proactively engage with their employers every day using SwipeClock. SwipeClock is regularly recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company.

