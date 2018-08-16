Swish Awarded Large Federal Enterprise-Wide Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swish, a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. Federal Government, announced today that it has been awarded a 5-year, $28M enterprise-wide contract with a large federal law enforcement agency.

Swish, in partnership with Riverbed, will be tasked with supporting secure optimization of all applications enterprise-wide through the implementation of Riverbed SteelHead. SteelHead is the number one optimization solution for accelerated delivery of any application across the hybrid networks. By combining network, application and end-user performance metrics for deep visibility, IT can troubleshoot and fix problems before the user is impacted.

Swish structured an as-a-Service financial lifecycle model for the 5-year contract, providing the enterprise deployment of the SteelHead solution, enabling immediate optimization of mission-critical applications within the agency's FY18 budget parameters and beyond. This contract leverages Swish's expertise in providing flexible financial lifecycle solutions to meet today's changing IT and procurement landscapes.

"Improved network control and overall agility continues to be a priority for federal law enforcement agencies. Swish is proud to empower federal government agencies to optimize performance in a digital era," said Monty Deel, CEO, Swish. "With WAN optimization solutions, federal law enforcement agencies are able to meet the needs of citizens and government employees while achieving mission targets."

About Swish:

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in McLean, VA, Swish is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), with a focus on high-quality outcomes for our clients. Our experienced and certified engineers search out the most innovative technologies and then develop full lifecycle solution offerings to ensure our clients realize maximum operational value. Swish ensures digital service capabilities, performance, and security exceed mission requirements.

Media Contact:

Kevin Gordon



Phone: 703-980-9744



Email: kgordon@swishdata.com

Related Links

Company Website

SOURCE Swish