Swish Helps U.S. Federal Supply Chain Management Agency Expand Security

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swish, a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government, today announced that they partnered with Check Point Software Technologies to help a U.S. Federal supply chain management agency expand security while meeting COVID-19 challenges to securely manage a supply chain of billions of dollars in goods and services in support of national security. With a strong commitment to agility and responsiveness, the agency requires a security strategy that simply works without the need to consistently troubleshoot and optimize.

"Things reached a critical peak for the agency when the pandemic struck," stated Monty Deel, CEO of Swish. "They became a leading player in the federal government's response efforts to fight COVID-19. They were expected to meet all provisional requirements and transition approximately 65% of their workforce to work-from-home, securely." Swish and Check Point helped the agency seamlessly transition to telework without any security breaches or changes to their existing security infrastructure. The agency was ready and optimized to easily handle the increased remote workload coupled with the increase in COVID-19 mission requirements.

"This could not have occurred without the security infrastructure provided by Swish and Check Point. The Check Point security platform performed exceptionally well under the added stress of telework and the agency continues to expand the platform as their needs change," Deel added. Another critical component of success is the Swish, 'Check Point-certified' engineering resources that are dedicated to support the security platform. Swish and Check Point continue to deliver the high level of security the agency depends on to fulfill their daily mission.

About Swish Data

Swish is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government with a focus on high-quality outcomes for our clients. Our experienced and certified engineers research and evaluate the most innovative technologies, and then develop full life cycle solution offerings to ensure our clients realize maximum operational value. Swish carries a Top-Secret facility clearance, and the cleared staff are skilled at delivering high-performance solutions and services. Swish ensures your digital service capabilities, performance and security exceed your expectations and requirements. www.swishdata.com.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises' cloud, network, and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes. www.checkpoint.com.

