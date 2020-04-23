Swish Receives HUBZone Certification From the Small Business Administration

MCLEAN, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swish, a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government, today announced that the company has been certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program participant. Swish qualified for HUBZone certification through the establishment of Swish Industries, a business unit which provides competitive, integrated employment that strives to include adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities as it delivers a variety of important environmental services to its customers.

"Swish's HUBZone certification, combined with our Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) status, enables us to help Federal agencies and large prime contract holders meet their contractual set-aside targets, while giving back to an underserved community of workers and providing jobs for individuals who are challenged to find opportunities for employment," stated Robert Kerr, Chief Operating Officer for Swish.

Swish's HUBZone certification demonstrates dedication and accountability in delivering technology solutions and services to all government customers as well as a commitment to the greater community. "It also benefits our partners with increased contract and subcontract opportunities through set-aside eligibility for certain government acquisitions," Kerr concluded.

About Swish

Swish is a customer-centric, specialized integrator with an engineering-first culture. Swish focuses on Cybersecurity, Performance Engineering, IT Modernization and Managed Services. To learn more, www.swishdata.com.

