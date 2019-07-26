Swiss Bank Dukascopy Unveils Reward Programs for DUK+ Crypto Holders

GENEVA, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dukascopy Bank SA, an online Swiss FOREX banking service provider which created the cryptocurrency Dukascoin (DUK+), a first of its kind to be offered by a strictly regulated Swiss Bank under the supervision of the Swiss financial markets regulator FINMA. Dukascopy announced the launch of its reward program, which aims to provide its mobile current account (MCA) users around the globe with an opportunity to earn rewards through referral activities and deposits in its native cryptocurrency.

Reward Program Details

New mobile current account users receive 5 Dukacoins when they sign up on the mobile app, and the signup process is free of charge. Other reward opportunities currently offered by the bank to its MCA clients include:

Referral program for existing clients: Apart from the 5 Dukacoins being offered upon MCA account creation, both new and existing users can get more DUK+ coins by referring others to the platform. For each new user signing up under an existing user, the former receives 5 extra DUK+ coins. Moreover, if an existing user holds the airdropped 5 DUK+ coins from the referral activity over a 30-day period, they are rewarded with extra DUK+ coins. (T&C applies)

Apart from the 5 Dukacoins being offered upon MCA account creation, both new and existing users can get more DUK+ coins by referring others to the platform. For each new user signing up under an existing user, the former receives 5 extra DUK+ coins. Moreover, if an existing user holds the airdropped 5 DUK+ coins from the referral activity over a 30-day period, they are rewarded with extra DUK+ coins. (T&C applies) EUR Reward Paid for Deposits in Dukascoins : The Bank pays 50 euro cents for each Dukascoin deposited for a 1-year term. The EUR Reward will be paid at the beginning of the deposit's term and will be blocked until the term's expiration. (T&C applies)

: The Bank pays cents for each Dukascoin deposited for a 1-year term. The EUR Reward will be paid at the beginning of the deposit's term and will be blocked until the term's expiration. (T&C applies) For example, If a user buys 5000 DUK at the rate of 1.07EUR , and at the end of the deposit term the price rises to 1.50EUR , they receive both the benefit from the risen price ( 2150EUR ) AND 2500EUR on top from Dukascopy ( 0.50EUR for every coin deposited). If the price stays the same, users will still receive 2500EUR from Dukascopy on top of their deposit. Even if the price falls to 0.60EUR , users are still in profit by 150EUR .

, and at the end of the deposit term the price rises to , they receive both the benefit from the risen price ( ) AND on top from Dukascopy ( for every coin deposited). If the price stays the same, users will still receive from Dukascopy on top of their deposit. Even if the price falls to , users are still in profit by . Coin Reward Paid on Deposits in Dukascoins: The Bank offers a 5% annual coin reward rate for fixed-term deposits paid out in DUK+ coin. The reward is paid at the beginning of the contract and locked for the duration of the contract. During the first year of the Dukascoin's lifespan the reward rate will depend on the size of the deposit and can reach up to 100% (T&C applies). More so, the deposits can as well be used as margin for clients with trading accounts.

The Bank offers a for fixed-term deposits paid out in DUK+ coin. The reward is paid at the beginning of the contract and locked for the duration of the contract. During the first year of the Dukascoin's lifespan the reward rate will depend on the size of the deposit and can reach (T&C applies). More so, the deposits can as well be used as margin for clients with trading accounts. Dukascoin Fat Catz Reward Program: The Bank collects commission from all sellers of Dukascoins at the internal marketplace. The collected amount of commission is then distributed among the Fat Catz - clients whose monthly average balance is equal to or larger than 10 000 Dukascoins. In June, for instance, 1365 EUR was distributed between 4 Fat Catz accounts (T&C applies).

About Dukascoin

Dukascoin is the first cryptocurrency issued by a strictly regulated Swiss bank and developed on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform ensures compliance to the highest regulatory standards of the Swiss banking industry for operations on the cryptocurrency market.

Following the launch of the cryptocurrency in February, Dukascoin, which is designed as both a payment and speculative utility, opened up a new financial avenue for cryptocurrency enthusiasts to access the bank's trading services as well as to seize the opportunity to gain extra income just by holding the DUK+ coin under a regulated system impervious to the limitations of legacy cryptocurrency markets.

The current reward program is exclusive to its MCA account holders across the globe. The MCA account is a new service offered by the bank to provide its global retail clientele with fast, cheap, secure, mobile and extremely user-friendly Swiss banking services embedded into its Dukascopy Connect 911 messenger app. The bank has opened well over 109,153 MCA accounts since its launch in 2018.

The service is available to both iOS and Android users, and new users can open a new account here.

About Dukascopy Bank

Dukascopy Bank is a Swiss innovative online bank based in Geneva, Switzerland, providing Internet-based and mobile trading services (with focus on foreign exchange, bullion, CFD and binaries), banking and other financial services through proprietary technological solutions. Dukascopy Bank is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA both as a bank and a securities dealer. Dukascopy Bank has offices in Dubai, Riga, Kiev, Moscow, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong. Currently, Dukascopy Group employs over 300 staff.

To learn more visit the Dukascopy website: https://www.dukascoin.com

To create an account, visit: https://live-login.dukascopy.com/bankrto/?dukapay_only=1

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Dukascopy Media Team

Contact Email: crypto@dukascopy.bank

Dukascopy is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all. Token sales are only suitable for individuals with a high tolerance for risk. Only participate in a token event with what you can afford to lose.

