Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates with MT4 to Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

PRAGUE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank's spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today's trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow's one as well.

"We see that thousands worldwide are already showing interest in our new products, including the MT4 offer as well as the fully managed account and the revolutionary staking options," said Barone. "This partnership we are embarking upon is part of our strategy of leaving no stone unturned to provide a fast, secure, accurate and user-friendly trading experience for the sake of our valued client. It has been our belief as a company from day one."

A much-needed change in the online trading sphere

Recent surveys show that a vast majority of online traders are currently dissatisfied with the trading conditions provided by their broker. For that reason, Swiss Crypto Bank committed thorough research of the market before developing the trading solutions offered to clients - and the feedback the brand is receiving so far, from traders and the industry alike, seems to be very positive.

"As a company with years of experience in the online trading industry, we take pride in always being one step ahead of our competitors," added Barone, "and even setting the path for them to follow. That's why we are also pioneers in offering a fully managed account, and an account with cryptocurrency staking, for traders who find it in line with their goals. We will continue to be innovative at what we do, for the sake of our customers."

About Swiss Crypto Bank

Established recently by a group of well-known financial analysts from around the globe, Swiss Crypto Bank uses its innovative thinking and team of experts to change the online trading world. The brand focuses on cryptocurrency trade, but is not limited to it, as opportunities are offered in other asset classes such as forex, indices, commodities and stocks. As of today, five different accounts are open to traders , each suiting a different budget and compatible with different trading goals. All traders enjoy attractive leverage, flexible margin loans, updated financial news, a personal account manager and other benefits.

